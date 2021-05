Ahead of the 2021 WNBA season, the league unveiled a new in-season competition called the Commissioner's Cup. Select regular season games will count towards Cup standings, and in August the two teams from each conference with the best records in those games will meet in the championship, with a prize pool of $500,000 up for grabs.

The Cup games will be each team's first home and road matchup with their in-conference opponents. That means there will be 10 Cup games for each team, and 60 total. All of them will take place in the first half of the season prior to the Olympic break, and the championship will be on Aug. 12, in Phoenix, just ahead of the season's resumption on Aug. 15.

As the games begin, here's a look at the full schedule of Cup games, how to watch them and the current standings.

Commissioner's Cup standings:

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Dream: 0-0

Chicago Sky: 0-0

Connecticut Sun: 0-0

Indiana Fever: 0-0

New York Liberty: 0-0

Washington Mystics: 0-0

Western Conference

Dallas Wings: 0-0

Las Vegas Aces: 0-0

Los Angeles Sparks: 0-0

Minnesota Lynx: 0-0

Phoenix Mercury: 0-0

Seattle Storm: 0-0

Commissioner's Cup schedule, results

Friday, May 14

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET -- Twitter

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx, 9 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Saturday, May 15

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics, 1 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Sunday, May 16

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 2 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, May 19

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, May 20

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 8 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Friday, May 21

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET -- Twitter

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 22

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Sunday, May 23

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN 3

Tuesday, May 25

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, May 26

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Friday, May 28

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 29

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty, 2 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Tuesday, June 1

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 3

Friday, June 4

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Saturday, June 5

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, June 9

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 12

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Sunday, June 13

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, 3:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces -- 6 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, June 16

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Thursday, June 17

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET -- Twitter

Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 19

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Friday, June 25

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Saturday, June 26

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- Facebook

Sunday, June 27

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN 3

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, June 29

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Wednesday, June 30

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Thursday, July 1

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Saturday, July 3

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 4

Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, July 7

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Friday, July 9

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 3

Saturday, July 10

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky, 1 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Sunday, July 11