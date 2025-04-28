Training camps across the WNBA opened Sunday, and over the next few weeks dozens of players will try to earn a coveted final roster spot. That's extremely difficult in a league where each team can only carry a maximum of 12 players, and due to salary cap concerns, some go into the season with 11.

Over the coming weeks, CBS Sports will keep you up to date with all of the roster moves around the league. As the action begins, here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract.

Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts.

Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season.

Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster.

Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal.

No real surprises here. The Dream's rotation is largely set, but a few end-of-the-bench spots are up for grabs. Former South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao, who slipped into the second round of the draft, looks like a good bet to earn a roster spot, and could end up being a big steal for the Dream.

First-round pick Ajša Sivka is notably absent from the training camp roster. Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said after the draft that the team was having "ongoing conversations" with Sivka's camp about whether she would play in the WNBA this season, and it's clear she will not start the season with the team. It's possible she could arrive later in the season after Eurobasket Women 2025, but it seems more likely that she will sit out until 2026.

It's rebuild time in Uncasville, and new coach Rachid Meziane will have his hands full trying to select the team's final roster. Outside of a few veterans, this is a very young group, highlighted by first-round picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Leïla Lacan, a highly-rated French guard who was the team's first-round pick last year, has also arrived in the States, and will be a player to keep an eye on.

Player Position Experience Contract status Yvonne Anderson Guard 1 year Protected veteran Tina Charles Forward 13 years Protected veteran Marina Mabrey Guard 6 years Protected veteran Olivia Nelson-Ododa Center 3 years Protected rookie Lindsay Allen Guard 7 years Unprotected Diamond DeShields Guard 6 years Unprotected Jacy Sheldon Guard 1 year Unprotected Abbey Hsu Guard Rookie Draftee Leïla Lacan Guard Rookie Draftee Rayah Marshall Center Rookie Draftee Aneesah Morrow Forward Rookie Draftee Saniya Rivers Guard Rookie Draftee Caitlin Bickle Forward 1 year Training camp Kamila Borkowska Center Rookie Training camp Kariata Diaby Center Rookie Training camp Madison Hayes Guard Rookie Training camp Mya Hollingshed Forward Rookie Training camp Amy Okonkwo Forward Rookie Training camp Robyn Parks Forward 1 year Training camp Haley Peters Forward 3 years Training camp

The new-look Wings are one of the most exciting teams to watch as training camps begin. That is in large part due to No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, who leads an interesting group of rookies that also includes Aziaha James and Madison Scott. All eyes will be on Bueckers and Co. in the coming days and weeks.

The Valkyries will take the court as a team for the first time Sunday, marking the latest step in the expansion team's journey. They will do so without No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė, who was not included on the team's training camp roster. Like Sivka, it's possible that she could come over to the WNBA after EuroBasket Women, but she may also sit out of the entire season and arrive in 2026.

The Fever have a lot of work to do to integrate all of their new pieces, but they appear to be pretty comfortable with where their roster is at. They've only brought 15 players to camp, which is tied for the fewest of any team. Second-round picks Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall will both be battling for one of the final roster spots.

The Aces' roster looks a lot different than it did last season and this should be a fascinating camp in Vegas. How will Jewell Loyd acclimate to her new surroundings? And can the Aces find any reliable depth behind their stars? There will certainly be a chance for some players to earn a roster spot over the next few weeks.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's arrival will be the major talking point in Sparks camp, especially considering that it seems like most of the roster spots are accounted for. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the team's first-round pick, will also be a player to watch. The Sparks desperately need wing depth, and she could earn a rotation spot if she performs well in camp.

Player Position Experience Contract status Dearica Hamby Forward 10 years Protected veteran Kelsey Plum Guard 7 years Protected veteran Azura Stevens Forward 7 years Protected veteran Julie Allemand Guard 2 years Unprotected Rae Burrell Guard 3 years Unprotected Cameron Brink Center 1 year Unprotected Rickea Jackson Forward 1 year Unprotected Mercedes Russell Center 7 years Unprotected Odyssey Sims Guard 11 years Unprotected Sarah Ashlee Barker Guard Rookie Draftee Sania Feagin Forward Rookie Draftee Liatu King Forward Rookie Draftee Shaneice Swain Guard Rookie Draftee Emma Cannon Forward 6 years Training camp Maria Kliundikova Center 2 years Training camp Anneli Maley Forward 1 year Training camp Aari McDonald Guard 4 years Training camp Alyssa Ustby Forward Rookie Training camp

No team invited more players to training camp than the Lynx, which is a bit surprising considering that their rotation appears to be set, but it's hard to question Cheryl Reeve's roster-building philosophy. Many expected No. 15 overall pick Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian forward, to be a draft-and-stash candidate, but she has arrived for camp and it will be interesting to see if she makes the team.

Player Position Experience Contract status Natisha Hiedeman Guard 6 years Protected veteran Kayla McBride Guard 11 years Protected veteran Karlie Samuelson Guard 6 years Protected veteran Alanna Smith Forward 6 years Protected veteran Courtney Williams Guard 9 years Protected veteran Grace Berger Guard 2 years Unprotected Bridget Carleton Guard 6 years Unprotected Napheesa Collier Forward 6 years Unprotected Dorka Juhász Center 2 years Unprotected Diamond Miller Forward 2 years Unprotected Alissa Pili Forward 1 year Unprotected Dalayah Daniels Forward Rookie Draftee Anastasiia Olairi Kosu Forward Rookie Draftee Marième Badiane Center Rookie Training camp Diamond Johnson Guard Rookie Training camp Kiara Leslie Guard 2 years Training camp Ajae Petty Forward Rookie Training camp Reigan Richardson Guard Rookie Training camp Jessica Shepard Forward 4 years Training camp Camryn Taylor Forward Rookie Training camp Christyn Williams Guard Rookie Training camp

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is a notable absence from the Liberty's training camp roster. She underwent knee surgery in March and will miss the majority, if not all, of the season. The Liberty's camp will be more about building continuity with some of their new supporting cast members than any serious roster battles.

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have built an extremely top-heavy roster that boasts three All-WNBA caliber players and not much else. That 13 of the 19 players beginning practice this week are on training camp contracts tells you all you need to know.

Player Position Experience Contract status Kalani Brown Center 5 years Protected veteran Kahleah Copper Guard 9 years Protected veteran Kitija Laksa Guard Rookie Protected veteran Satou Sabally Forward 5 years Protected veteran Alyssa Thomas Forward 11 years Protected veteran Sami Whitcomb Guard 8 years Unprotected Monique Akoa Makani Guard Rookie Training camp Shyla Heal Guard 1 year Training camp Lexi Held Guard Rookie Training camp Natasha Mack Center 2 years Training camp Anna Makurat Guard Rookie Training camp Megan McConnell Guard Rookie Training camp Murjanatu Musa Center Rookie Training camp Alexis Prince Forward 3 years Training camp Temira Poindexter Forward Rookie Training camp Helena Pueyo Guard Rookie Training camp Celeste Taylor Guard 1 year Training camp Sevgi Uzun Guard 1 year Training camp Kathryn Westbeld Forward Rookie Training camp

The Storm's rotation appears to be pretty much set heading into training camp, but there are a few spots up for grabs at the end of the roster due to season-ending ACL injuries for Jordan Horston and Nika Mühl. Third-round picks Serena Sundell and Madison Connor could be players to watch.

The Mystics are an extremely young team, with only two players -- Stefanie Dolson and Brittney Sykes -- boasting more than three years of experience in the league. That should make for a fascinating training camp as players try to earn their spot. Their three top-six picks, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore, will be front and center over the next few weeks.