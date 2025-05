Training camps and preseason games are underway across the WNBA, and teams are starting to make their first cuts. The biggest move thus far was the Golden State Valkyries waiving Shyanne Sellers, who had a big draft night slide into the second round. The former Maryland star has since signed a training camp contract with the Atlanta Dream.

Over the coming days, CBS Sports will keep you up to date with all of the roster moves around the league. Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract.

These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract. Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts.

When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts. Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season.

These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season. Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster.

These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal.

The Dream didn't have a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, but they may end up with two of the biggest steals. They selected Te-Hina Paopao at No. 18 overall, and have now signed Shyanne Sellers, who went one pick before Paopao at No. 17, but was waived by the Golden State Valkyries earlier in the preseason. It remains to be seen if either will make their final roster, but Paopao and Sellers were both highly productive college players at South Carolina and Maryland, respectively, and were projected first-round picks only a few months ago.

First-round pick Ajša Sivka is notably absent from the training camp roster. Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said after the draft that the team was having "ongoing conversations" with Sivka's camp about whether she would play in the WNBA this season, and it's clear she will not start the season with the team. It's possible she could arrive later in the season after Eurobasket Women 2025, but it seems more likely that she will sit out until 2026.

It's rebuild time in Uncasville, and new coach Rachid Meziane will have his hands full trying to select the team's final roster. Outside of a few veterans, this is a very young group, highlighted by first-round picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Leïla Lacan, a highly-rated French guard who was the team's first-round pick last year, has also arrived in the States, and will be a player to keep an eye on.

The new-look Wings are one of the most exciting teams to watch as training camps begin. That is in large part due to No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, who leads an interesting group of rookies that also includes Aziaha James and Madison Scott. All eyes will be on Bueckers and Co. in the coming days and weeks.

No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė was not included on the team's training camp roster. Like Sivka, it's possible that she could come over to the WNBA after EuroBasket Women, but she may also sit out of the entire season and arrive in 2026.

In one of the biggest surprises thus far, the Valkyries waived former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers, who was projected to be a top-10 pick but fell into the middle of the second round.

"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked," Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said. "It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12."

The Fever have a lot of work to do to integrate all of their new pieces, but they appear to be pretty comfortable with where their roster is at. They've only brought 15 players to camp, which is tied for the fewest of any team. Second-round picks Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall will both be battling for one of the final roster spots.

The Aces' roster looks a lot different than it did last season and this should be a fascinating camp in Vegas. How will Jewell Loyd acclimate to her new surroundings? And can the Aces find any reliable depth behind their stars? There will certainly be a chance for some players to earn a roster spot over the next few weeks.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's arrival will be the major talking point in Sparks camp, especially considering that it seems like most of the roster spots are accounted for. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the team's first-round pick, will also be a player to watch. The Sparks desperately need wing depth, and she could earn a rotation spot if she performs well in camp.

No team invited more players to training camp than the Lynx, which is a bit surprising considering that their rotation appears to be set, but it's hard to question Cheryl Reeve's roster-building philosophy. Many expected No. 15 overall pick Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian forward, to be a draft-and-stash candidate, but she has arrived for camp and it will be interesting to see if she makes the team.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is a notable absence from the Liberty's training camp roster. She underwent knee surgery in March and will miss the majority, if not all, of the season. The Liberty's camp will be more about building continuity with some of their new supporting cast members than any serious roster battles.

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have built an extremely top-heavy roster that boasts three All-WNBA caliber players and not much else. That 13 of the 19 players beginning practice this week are on training camp contracts tells you all you need to know.

The Storm entered training camp without Jordan Horston or Nika Mühl, who tore their ACLs during the offseason. Just a few days into camp, Katie Lou Samuelson, whom they signed during free agency to help their spacing, went down with a torn ACL as well.

The Mystics have been hard hit by injuries early in camp. Most notably, No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury and will be out indefinitely. That's a major blow for her and the team as their rebuild gets underway. In addition, Aaliyah Edwards has a back contusion that will keep her out for the majority of camp and could put her status in doubt for opening night.