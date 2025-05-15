sellers-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2025 WNBA season will tip off on Friday, and teams need to finalize their rosters by Thursday. Many have already done so, while others will wait until the last minute to make their final decisions. In a league where teams can only carry 12 players, and many break camp with only 11 for salary cap reasons, this is an arduous process. 

Perhaps the most notable cut thus far was Haley Jones, whom the Atlanta Dream waived on Wednesday. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but had struggled in her first two seasons. 

Other notable players that were waived over the last week include Shyanne Sellers (Valkyries and Dream), Laeticia Amihere (Valkyries), Kaitlyn Chen (Valkyries), Grace Berger (Lynx), Deja Kelly (Aces) and Madison Scott (Wings). 

Over the coming days, CBS Sports will keep you up to date with all of the roster moves around the league. Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

  • Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract. 
  • Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts. 
  • Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season. 
  • Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. 
  • Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal. 

Atlanta Dream

The Dream didn't have a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, but it appears that two rookies have made the final roster: second-round pick Te-Hina Paopao and third-round pick Taylor Thierry. 

Notably, the Dream waived former No. 6 overall pick Haley Jones after just two seasons with the club. While she has struggled to make the leap to the professional level, it's always surprising to see a team give up on such a high draft pick so soon. 

In addition, the Dream waived Shyanne Sellers, who they had picked up after she was cut by the Golden State Valkyries. It does not appear as though the former Maryland star will be on a roster on opening night. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Jordin Canada

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Nia Coffey

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Allisha Gray

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Griner

Center

11 years

Protected veteran

Brionna Jones

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Naz Hillmon

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Rhyne Howard

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

Te-Hina Paopao

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Taylor Thierry

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Maya Caldwell

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Chicago Sky

First-round pick Ajša Sivka was notably absent from training camp. While there was some initial consideration to her coming over after EuroBasket Women 2025, the Slovenian star will not arrive until 2026. 

The Sky have cut their roster down to 12, and both Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld remain. The 2025 draft picks appear to have earned the final two roster spots. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Rebecca Allen

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Ariel Atkins

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Rachel Banham

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Moriah Jefferson

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Kamilla Cardoso

Center

1 year

Unprotected

Kia Nurse

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Michaela Onyenwere

Forward

4 years

Unprotected

Angel Reese

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

14 years

Unprotected

Elizabeth Williams

Center

10 years

Unprotected

Hailey Van Lith

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Maddy Westbeld

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Connecticut Sun

It's rebuild time in Uncasville, and new coach Rachid Meziane will have his hands full trying to select the team's final roster. Outside of a few veterans, this is a very young group, highlighted by first-round picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Leïla Lacan, a highly-rated French guard who was the team's first-round pick last year, has also arrived in the States, and will be a player to keep an eye on. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Yvonne Anderson

Guard

1 year

Protected veteran

Tina Charles

Forward

13 years

Protected veteran

Marina Mabrey

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Center

3 years

Protected rookie

Lindsay Allen

Guard

7 years

Unprotected

Diamond DeShields

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Jacy Sheldon

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Leïla Lacan

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Rayah Marshall

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Aneesah Morrow

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Saniya Rivers

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kariata DiabyCenterRookieTraining camp
Bria HartleyGuard10 years
Training camp

Robyn Parks

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Haley Peters

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Dallas Wings

The new-look Wings entered camp with a host of rookies, led by No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. While her spot has never been in danger, the same was not true for the rest of the bunch. In the end, it appears that Nos. 12 and 27 picks, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have made the cut, while No. 14 selection Madison Scott did not. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

DiJonai Carrington

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Myisha Hines-Allen

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Teaira McCowan

Center

6 years

Protected veteran

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

NaLyssa Smith

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Tyasha HarrisGuard5 yearsUnprotected

Maddy Siegrist

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Paige Bueckers

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Aziaha James

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

JJ Quinerly

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kaila Charles

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Luisa Geiselsoder

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Golden State Valkyries

No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė did not participate in training camp and recently told Basket Europe she will arrive for the 2026 season. 

The Valkyries made a number of controversial decisions during training camp, including waiving second-round pick Shyanne Sellers and former first-round pick Laeticia Amihere, who had 20 points in a preseason loss to the Sparks. Former UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen also did not make the team. 

It's clear from the final roster that the Valkyries preferred experience over potential. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Monique Billings

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Stephanie Talbot

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Kayla Thornton

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Temi Fagbenle

Forward

4 years

Unprotected

Tiffany Hayes

Guard

12 years

Unprotected

Kate Martin

Guard

1 years

Unprotected

Cecilia Zandalasini

Forward

3 years

Unprotected

Carla Leite

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Veronica Burton

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Kyara LinskensCenterRookieTraining camp
Janelle Salaün ForwardRookieTraining camp

Julie Vanloo

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Indiana Fever

The Fever only brought 15 players to camp, which indicated they were pretty comfortable with their roster and rotation heading into the season. Second-round pick Makayla Timpson was the lone rookie to make the team, which will only feature 11 players due to salary cap concerns. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Damiris Dantas

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Natasha Howard

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Lexie Hull

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

DeWanna Bonner

Forward

15 years

Unprotected

Aliyah Boston

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Caitlin Clark

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Sydney Colson

Guard

10 years

Unprotected

Sophie Cunningham

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Brianna Turner

Forward

6 years

Unprotected

Makayla Timpson

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces waived third-round pick Harmoni Turner, as well as undrafted rookie Deja Kelly, much to the dismay of many fans after she had a strong showing during the preseason. They still have to make one more cut to get down to 12, with Crystal Bradford, Elizabeth Kitley and rookie Aaliyah Nye all fighting for the final spots. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Dana Evans

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Chelsea Gray

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Jewell Loyd

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

A'ja Wilson

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Jackie Young

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Kierstan Bell

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Megan Gustafson

Center

6 years

Unprotected

Tiffany Mitchell

Guard

9 years

Unprotected

Kiah Stokes

Center

9 years

Unprotected

Elizabeth Kitley

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Aaliyah Nye

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Crystal Bradford

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Forward

10 years

Training camp

Los Angeles Sparks

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's arrival will be the major talking point in Sparks camp, especially considering that it seems like most of the roster spots are accounted for. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the team's first-round pick, will also be a player to watch. The Sparks desperately need wing depth, and she could earn a rotation spot if she performs well in camp. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Dearica Hamby

Forward

10 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Plum

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Azura Stevens

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Julie Allemand

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Rae Burrell

Guard

3 years

Unprotected

Cameron BrinkCenter1 yearUnprotected
Rickea JacksonForward1 yearUnprotected

Mercedes Russell

Center

7 years

Unprotected

Odyssey Sims

Guard

11 years

Unprotected

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Sania Feagin

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Shaneice Swain

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Emma Cannon

Forward

6 years

Training camp

Maria Kliundikova

Center

2 years

Training camp

Aari McDonald

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Minnesota Lynx

No team invited more players to training camp than the Lynx, which was a bit surprising, but it's hard to question Cheryl Reeve's roster-building philosophy. While much of the team's rotation appeared to be set heading into camp, there were some surprises. 

Notably, Dorka Juhász chose to sit out of the 2025 season in order to rest after playing year-round for the last two years. In addition, No. 15 overall pick Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian forward, was expected by many to be a draft-and-stash candidate, but appears to have made the final roster. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Natisha Hiedeman

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Kayla McBride

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

Karlie Samuelson

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Alanna Smith

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Courtney Williams

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Bridget Carleton

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Napheesa Collier

Forward

6 years

Unprotected

Diamond Miller

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Alissa Pili

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Marième Badiane

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Jessica Shepard

Forward

4 years

Training camp

New York Liberty

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was a notable absence from the Liberty's training camp roster. She underwent knee surgery in March and will miss the season. The Liberty's camp has been more about building continuity with some of their new supporting cast members than any serious roster battles. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Natasha Cloud

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Jonquel Jones

Center

8 years

Protected veteran

Breanna Stewart

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Marquesha Davis

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Leonie Fiebich

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

5 years

Unprotected

Nyara Sabally

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Kennedy Burke

Forward

5 years

Training camp

Rebekah Gardner

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Isabelle Harrison

Forward

7 years

Training camp

Marine Johannès

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Esmery Martinez

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Leaonna Odom

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Jaylyn SherrodGuard1 yearTraining camp

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have built an extremely top-heavy roster that boasts three All-WNBA caliber players and not much else. That 13 of the 19 players who began camp were on training camp contracts tells you all you need to know. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Kalani Brown

Center

5 years

Protected veteran

Kahleah Copper

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Kitija Laksa

Guard

Rookie

Protected veteran

Satou Sabally

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Sami Whitcomb

Guard

8 years

Unprotected

Monique Akoa Makani

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Lexi Held

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Natasha Mack

Center

2 years

Training camp

Megan McConnell

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Murjanatu Musa

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Alexis Prince

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Temira Poindexter

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Celeste Taylor

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Sevgi Uzun

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Kathryn Westbeld

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Seattle Storm

The Storm entered training camp without Jordan Horston or Nika Mühl, who tore their ACLs during the offseason. Just a few days into camp, Katie Lou Samuelson, whom they signed during free agency to help their spacing, went down with a torn ACL as well. 

As a result of all those injuries, the Storm will break camp with only 11 players, and that includes Samuelson. No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga, who arrived late due to overseas commitments and missed a chunk of training camp, is on the roster. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Lexie Brown

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Skylar Diggins

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Ezi Magbegor

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Nneka Ogwumike

Forward

13 years

Protected veteran

Gabby Williams

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Alysha Clark

Forward

12 years

Unprotected

Katie Lou Samuelson

Forward

5 years

Unprotected

Dominique Malonga

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Zia Cooke

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Erica Wheeler

Guard

9 years

Training camp

Li Yueru

Center

2 years

Training camp

Washington Mystics

The Mystics had a difficult training camp. They lost No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore for the season due to an ACL injury, while Aaliyah Edwards (back) and Shakira Austin (right leg) were also sidelined, though neither is expected to be out long-term. 

Notably, second-round pick Lucy Olsen appears to have made the final roster, which will make Iowa Hawkeyes fans happy. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Stefanie Dolson

Center

11 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Sykes

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Shakira Austin

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Aaliyah Edwards

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Sika Koné

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Jade Melbourne

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Georgia Amoore

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Sonia Citron

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kiki Iriafen

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Lucy Olsen

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Emily Engstler

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Sug Sutton

Guard

3 years

Training camp