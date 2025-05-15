The 2025 WNBA season will tip off on Friday, and teams need to finalize their rosters by Thursday. Many have already done so, while others will wait until the last minute to make their final decisions. In a league where teams can only carry 12 players, and many break camp with only 11 for salary cap reasons, this is an arduous process.

Perhaps the most notable cut thus far was Haley Jones, whom the Atlanta Dream waived on Wednesday. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but had struggled in her first two seasons.

Other notable players that were waived over the last week include Shyanne Sellers (Valkyries and Dream), Laeticia Amihere (Valkyries), Kaitlyn Chen (Valkyries), Grace Berger (Lynx), Deja Kelly (Aces) and Madison Scott (Wings).

Over the coming days, CBS Sports will keep you up to date with all of the roster moves around the league. Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract.

Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts.

Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season.

Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster.

Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal.

The Dream didn't have a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, but it appears that two rookies have made the final roster: second-round pick Te-Hina Paopao and third-round pick Taylor Thierry.

Notably, the Dream waived former No. 6 overall pick Haley Jones after just two seasons with the club. While she has struggled to make the leap to the professional level, it's always surprising to see a team give up on such a high draft pick so soon.

In addition, the Dream waived Shyanne Sellers, who they had picked up after she was cut by the Golden State Valkyries. It does not appear as though the former Maryland star will be on a roster on opening night.

First-round pick Ajša Sivka was notably absent from training camp. While there was some initial consideration to her coming over after EuroBasket Women 2025, the Slovenian star will not arrive until 2026.

The Sky have cut their roster down to 12, and both Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld remain. The 2025 draft picks appear to have earned the final two roster spots.

It's rebuild time in Uncasville, and new coach Rachid Meziane will have his hands full trying to select the team's final roster. Outside of a few veterans, this is a very young group, highlighted by first-round picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Leïla Lacan, a highly-rated French guard who was the team's first-round pick last year, has also arrived in the States, and will be a player to keep an eye on.

The new-look Wings entered camp with a host of rookies, led by No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. While her spot has never been in danger, the same was not true for the rest of the bunch. In the end, it appears that Nos. 12 and 27 picks, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have made the cut, while No. 14 selection Madison Scott did not.

No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė did not participate in training camp and recently told Basket Europe she will arrive for the 2026 season.

The Valkyries made a number of controversial decisions during training camp, including waiving second-round pick Shyanne Sellers and former first-round pick Laeticia Amihere, who had 20 points in a preseason loss to the Sparks. Former UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen also did not make the team.

It's clear from the final roster that the Valkyries preferred experience over potential.

The Fever only brought 15 players to camp, which indicated they were pretty comfortable with their roster and rotation heading into the season. Second-round pick Makayla Timpson was the lone rookie to make the team, which will only feature 11 players due to salary cap concerns.

The Aces waived third-round pick Harmoni Turner, as well as undrafted rookie Deja Kelly, much to the dismay of many fans after she had a strong showing during the preseason. They still have to make one more cut to get down to 12, with Crystal Bradford, Elizabeth Kitley and rookie Aaliyah Nye all fighting for the final spots.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's arrival will be the major talking point in Sparks camp, especially considering that it seems like most of the roster spots are accounted for. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the team's first-round pick, will also be a player to watch. The Sparks desperately need wing depth, and she could earn a rotation spot if she performs well in camp.

No team invited more players to training camp than the Lynx, which was a bit surprising, but it's hard to question Cheryl Reeve's roster-building philosophy. While much of the team's rotation appeared to be set heading into camp, there were some surprises.

Notably, Dorka Juhász chose to sit out of the 2025 season in order to rest after playing year-round for the last two years. In addition, No. 15 overall pick Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian forward, was expected by many to be a draft-and-stash candidate, but appears to have made the final roster.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was a notable absence from the Liberty's training camp roster. She underwent knee surgery in March and will miss the season. The Liberty's camp has been more about building continuity with some of their new supporting cast members than any serious roster battles.

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have built an extremely top-heavy roster that boasts three All-WNBA caliber players and not much else. That 13 of the 19 players who began camp were on training camp contracts tells you all you need to know.

The Storm entered training camp without Jordan Horston or Nika Mühl, who tore their ACLs during the offseason. Just a few days into camp, Katie Lou Samuelson, whom they signed during free agency to help their spacing, went down with a torn ACL as well.

As a result of all those injuries, the Storm will break camp with only 11 players, and that includes Samuelson. No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga, who arrived late due to overseas commitments and missed a chunk of training camp, is on the roster.

The Mystics had a difficult training camp. They lost No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore for the season due to an ACL injury, while Aaliyah Edwards (back) and Shakira Austin (right leg) were also sidelined, though neither is expected to be out long-term.

Notably, second-round pick Lucy Olsen appears to have made the final roster, which will make Iowa Hawkeyes fans happy.