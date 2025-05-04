sellers-getty.png
Training camps across the WNBA are underway, and teams are starting to make their first cuts with opening night now less than two weeks away. The biggest move thus far was the Golden State Valkyries waiving Shyanne Sellers, who had a big draft night slide into the second round. Now, unless she links up with another team, she won't even be on a roster when the season begins. 

Over the coming days, CBS Sports will keep you up to date with all of the roster moves around the league. Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

  • Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of six players under such a contract. 
  • Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts. 
  • Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season. 
  • Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. 
  • Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal. 

Atlanta Dream

No real surprises here. The Dream's rotation is largely set, but a few end-of-the-bench spots are up for grabs. Former South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao, who slipped into the second round of the draft, looks like a good bet to earn a roster spot, and could end up being a big steal for the Dream.  

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Jordin Canada

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Nia Coffey

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Allisha Gray

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Griner

Center

11 years

Protected veteran

Brionna Jones

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Naz Hillmon

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Rhyne Howard

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

Haley Jones

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Te-Hina Paopao

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Taylor Thierry

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Maya Caldwell

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Maria GakdangCenterRookieTraining camp
DeYona GastonForwardRookieTraining camp
Emani JeffersonGuardRookieTraining camp

Ashley Joens

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Chicago Sky

First-round pick Ajša Sivka is notably absent from the training camp roster. Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said after the draft that the team was having "ongoing conversations" with Sivka's camp about whether she would play in the WNBA this season, and it's clear she will not start the season with the team. It's possible she could arrive later in the season after Eurobasket Women 2025, but it seems more likely that she will sit out until 2026. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Rebecca Allen

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Ariel Atkins

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Rachel Banham

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Moriah Jefferson

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Kamilla Cardoso

Center

1 year

Unprotected

Kia Nurse

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Michaela Onyenwere

Forward

4 years

Unprotected

Angel Reese

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

14 years

Unprotected

Elizabeth Williams

Center

10 years

Unprotected

Hailey Van Lith

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Maddy Westbeld

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Tilly Boler

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Morgan Bertsch

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Jessika Carter

Center

1 year

Training camp

Arella GuirantesGuard2 years
Training camp
Sammie PuisisGuardRookieTraining camp
Alex Wilson
GuardRookieTraining camp

Connecticut Sun

It's rebuild time in Uncasville, and new coach Rachid Meziane will have his hands full trying to select the team's final roster. Outside of a few veterans, this is a very young group, highlighted by first-round picks Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Leïla Lacan, a highly-rated French guard who was the team's first-round pick last year, has also arrived in the States, and will be a player to keep an eye on. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Yvonne Anderson

Guard

1 year

Protected veteran

Tina Charles

Forward

13 years

Protected veteran

Marina Mabrey

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Center

3 years

Protected rookie

Lindsay Allen

Guard

7 years

Unprotected

Diamond DeShields

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Jacy Sheldon

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Leïla Lacan

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Rayah Marshall

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Aneesah Morrow

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Saniya Rivers

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Caitlin Bickle

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Kamila BorkowskaCenterRookieTraining camp
Kariata DiabyCenterRookieTraining camp
Madison HayesGuardRookieTraining camp

Amy Okonkwo

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Robyn Parks

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Haley Peters

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Dallas Wings

The new-look Wings are one of the most exciting teams to watch as training camps begin. That is in large part due to No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, who leads an interesting group of rookies that also includes Aziaha James and Madison Scott. All eyes will be on Bueckers and Co. in the coming days and weeks. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

DiJonai Carrington

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Myisha Hines-Allen

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Teaira McCowan

Center

6 years

Protected veteran

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

NaLyssa Smith

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Tyasha HarrisGuard5 yearsUnprotected

Maddy Siegrist

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Paige Bueckers

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Aziaha James

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

JJ Quinerly

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Madison Scott

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Aaronette Vonleh

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Kaila Charles

Guard

4 years

Training camp

McKenzie Forbes

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Luisa Geiselsoder

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Joyner Holmes

Forward

5 years

Training camp

Mai YamamotoGuardRookieTraining camp

Golden State Valkyries

No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė was not included on the team's training camp roster. Like Sivka, it's possible that she could come over to the WNBA after EuroBasket Women, but she may also sit out of the entire season and arrive in 2026. 

In one of the biggest surprises thus far, the Valkyries waived former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers, who was projected to be a top-10 pick but fell into the middle of the second round. 

"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked," Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said. "It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12."

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Monique Billings

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Stephanie Talbot

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Kayla Thornton

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Laeticia Amihere

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Temi Fagbenle

Forward

4 years

Unprotected

Tiffany Hayes

Guard

12 years

Unprotected

Kate Martin

Guard

1 years

Unprotected

Cecilia Zandalasini

Forward

3 years

Unprotected

Kaitlyn Chen

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Carla Leite

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Chloe Bibby

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Veronica Burton

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Elissa Cunane

Center

1 year

Training camp

Kyara LinskensCenterRookieTraining camp
Janelle Salaün ForwardRookieTraining camp
Mamignan TouréForwardRookieTraining camp

Julie Vanloo

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Indiana Fever

The Fever have a lot of work to do to integrate all of their new pieces, but they appear to be pretty comfortable with where their roster is at. They've only brought 15 players to camp, which is tied for the fewest of any team. Second-round picks Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall will both be battling for one of the final roster spots. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Damiris Dantas

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Natasha Howard

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Lexie Hull

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

DeWanna Bonner

Forward

15 years

Unprotected

Aliyah Boston

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Caitlin Clark

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Sydney Colson

Guard

10 years

Unprotected

Sophie Cunningham

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Brianna Turner

Forward

6 years

Unprotected

Yvonne Ejim

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Bree Hall

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Makayla Timpson

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Jaelyn Brown

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Jillian Alleyne

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces' roster looks a lot different than it did last season and this should be a fascinating camp in Vegas. How will Jewell Loyd acclimate to her new surroundings? And can the Aces find any reliable depth behind their stars? There will certainly be a chance for some players to earn a roster spot over the next few weeks. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Dana Evans

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Chelsea Gray

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Jewell Loyd

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

A'ja Wilson

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Jackie Young

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Kierstan Bell

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Megan Gustafson

Center

6 years

Unprotected

Tiffany Mitchell

Guard

9 years

Unprotected

Kiah Stokes

Center

9 years

Unprotected

Elizabeth Kitley

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Aaliyah Nye

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Harmoni Turner

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Crystal Bradford

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Queen Egbo

Center

3 years

Training camp

Deja Kelly

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Forward

10 years

Training camp

Los Angeles Sparks

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum's arrival will be the major talking point in Sparks camp, especially considering that it seems like most of the roster spots are accounted for. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the team's first-round pick, will also be a player to watch. The Sparks desperately need wing depth, and she could earn a rotation spot if she performs well in camp. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Dearica Hamby

Forward

10 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Plum

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Azura Stevens

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Julie Allemand

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Rae Burrell

Guard

3 years

Unprotected

Cameron BrinkCenter1 yearUnprotected
Rickea JacksonForward1 yearUnprotected

Mercedes Russell

Center

7 years

Unprotected

Odyssey Sims

Guard

11 years

Unprotected

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Sania Feagin

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Liatu King

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Shaneice Swain

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Emma Cannon

Forward

6 years

Training camp

Maria Kliundikova

Center

2 years

Training camp

Aari McDonald

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Minnesota Lynx

No team invited more players to training camp than the Lynx, which is a bit surprising considering that their rotation appears to be set, but it's hard to question Cheryl Reeve's roster-building philosophy. Many expected No. 15 overall pick Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian forward, to be a draft-and-stash candidate, but she has arrived for camp and it will be interesting to see if she makes the team. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Natisha Hiedeman

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Kayla McBride

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

Karlie Samuelson

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Alanna Smith

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Courtney Williams

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Grace Berger

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Bridget Carleton

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Napheesa Collier

Forward

6 years

Unprotected

Dorka Juhász

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Diamond Miller

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Alissa Pili

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Dalayah Daniels

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Marième Badiane

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Diamond JohnsonGuardRookieTraining camp
Kiara LeslieGuard2 yearsTraining camp

Ajae Petty

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Reigan Richardson

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Jessica Shepard

Forward

4 years

Training camp

Camryn TaylorForwardRookieTraining camp

Christyn Williams

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

New York Liberty

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is a notable absence from the Liberty's training camp roster. She underwent knee surgery in March and will miss the majority, if not all, of the season. The Liberty's camp will be more about building continuity with some of their new supporting cast members than any serious roster battles. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Natasha Cloud

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Jonquel Jones

Center

8 years

Protected veteran

Breanna Stewart

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Marquesha Davis

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Leonie Fiebich

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

5 years

Unprotected

Nyara Sabally

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Kennedy Burke

Forward

5 years

Training camp

Rebekah Gardner

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Isabelle Harrison

Forward

7 years

Training camp

Marine Johannès

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Esmery Martinez

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Leaonna Odom

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Jaylyn SherrodGuard1 yearTraining camp

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have built an extremely top-heavy roster that boasts three All-WNBA caliber players and not much else. That 13 of the 19 players beginning practice this week are on training camp contracts tells you all you need to know. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Kalani Brown

Center

5 years

Protected veteran

Kahleah Copper

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Kitija Laksa

Guard

Rookie

Protected veteran

Satou Sabally

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Sami Whitcomb

Guard

8 years

Unprotected

Monique Akoa Makani

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Shyla Heal

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Lexi Held

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Natasha Mack

Center

2 years

Training camp

Anna Makurat

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Megan McConnell

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Murjanatu Musa

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Alexis Prince

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Temira Poindexter

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Helena Pueyo

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Celeste Taylor

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Sevgi Uzun

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Kathryn Westbeld

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Seattle Storm

The Storm entered training camp without Jordan Horston or Nika Mühl, who tore their ACLs during the offseason. Just a few days into camp, Katie Lou Samuelson, whom they signed during free agency to help their spacing, went down with a torn ACL as well. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Lexie Brown

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Skylar Diggins

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Ezi Magbegor

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Nneka Ogwumike

Forward

13 years

Protected veteran

Gabby Williams

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Alysha Clark

Forward

12 years

Unprotected

Katie Lou Samuelson

Forward

5 years

Unprotected

Madison Conner

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Jordan Hobbs

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Mackenzie Holmes

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Dominique Malonga

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Serena Sundell

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Zia Cooke

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Brianna Fraser

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Erica Wheeler

Guard

9 years

Training camp

Li Yueru

Center

2 years

Training camp

Washington Mystics

The Mystics have been hard hit by injuries early in camp. Most notably, No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury and will be out indefinitely. That's a major blow for her and the team as their rebuild gets underway. In addition, Aaliyah Edwards has a back contusion that will keep her out for the majority of camp and could put her status in doubt for opening night.  

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Stefanie Dolson

Center

11 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Sykes

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Shakira Austin

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Aaliyah Edwards

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Sika Koné

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Jade Melbourne

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Georgia Amoore

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Sonia Citron

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Zaay Green

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kiki Iriafen

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Lucy Olsen

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Khadijiah Cave

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Emily Engstler

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Morgan Jones

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Jojo Lacey

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Ashten Prechtel

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Sug Sutton

Guard

3 years

Training camp