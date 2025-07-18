The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend will tip off Friday night with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The show will go on despite Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sitting out the 3-point Contest and the All-Star Game due to injury.

Clark, known for her signature logo range, was set to make her much-awaited debut in the 3-Point Contest but aggravated a right groin injury during Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Although she will not participate this weekend, she will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse celebrating with the other All-Stars.

Despite her absence, the contest will still feature some fierce competitors. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making a return after her historic 2023 performance. She is going against Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Atlanta Dream guard -- and last year's winner -- Allisha Gray. Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull will represent the hosts in the 3-point Contest.

Gray also won the Skills Challenge, which features a timed obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills including dribbling, passing and shooting. She will face Liberty's Natasha Cloud, Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and two Seattle Storm representatives in Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler.

Where to watch the 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge

Date: Friday, July 18 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

WNBA 3-Point Contest participants, odds

WNBA Skills Challenge participants, odds

Ionescu won the 2023 trophy and set a WNBA and NBA single-round record with 37 points in the final round by making 25 out of 27 shots. This could be her chance to get her groove back as Ionescu is shooting a career-low 31.1% from beyond the arc this season.

Gray and Ionescu could join former Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley as the only players who have won multiple times. Quigley won the 3-point shooting contest in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron is also looking to make history as she would become the first rookie to win the 3-point contest. She currently leads all rookies with 35 made 3-pointers. Hull is hitting 46.8% of her 3-point attempts this season and also shot 47.1% from distance in 2024.

When it comes to the Skills Challenge, Gray could become the first player to win it more than once. Ionescu won it in 2022, but she will not be participating. Gray arrives to Friday's showdown with a lot of momentum as she is averaging career-highs in points per game (18.6), rebounds per game, (5.5) and assist per game (3.9).

3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge prediction

It's hard to bet against Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-point contest after she set a WNBA and NBA single-round record with 37 points in the final round in 2023. She also gave Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry a run for his money during their own competition in the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. The pick: Ionescu (+135)

It is also tough to imagine Gray going home empty handed. Last year she became the first WNBA player to win both events on the same night. She won the Skills Competition by beating Indiana's Sophie Cunningham by two seconds and that experience could help her run it back. The pick: Gray (+250)