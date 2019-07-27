WNBA All-Star Game 2019: Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler becomes first undrafted player to win All-Star Game MVP

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game was one for the history books. New rules were introduced and all sorts of scoring records were broken, but by far the most notable, and memorable moment of the weekend was Erica Wheeler winning All-Star Game MVP. The Indiana Fever guard made history as the first undrafted player to ever take home the honor, and did so in style, tying an All-Star Game record with seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points.

Playing in her first All-Star Game, Wheeler got off to a fantastic start, draining her first six shots, all of which were 3-pointers. Her game-high 18 points in the first half helped Team Wilson set a record for points in a half and take a 77-63 lead into the break. Though she struggled a bit from the field in the second half, she was on point when it mattered, knocking down a clutch triple with 22 seconds left to seal Team Wilson's victory after a strong comeback attempt by Team Delle Donne.

After she hit that shot to tie the All-Star Game record for 3s and get her team the win, there was no doubt as to who was taking home the MVP trophy. With the rest of the All-Stars cheering her on, an emotional Wheeler accepted the trophy and gave an awesome interview about what the moment meant to her after everything she's been through in her life and career.

Wheeler's full interview:

Just never give up, just never give up. No matter what nobody tell you, just keep moving. I use my mom as my motivation, I lost her when I was in college to cancer so I just keep moving cause I know she's watching me more than ever. This one right here for you mom. I belong, man. I don't need to explain that. I belong. Credit to these ladies. All weekend they been telling me I belong and showing the respect, so credit to y'all man. Thank y'all. Just bring the energy back to the Indiana Fever, just share this moment with my team, my family, and just keep it moving. It's gonna be obstacles along the way, I just gotta keep pushing.

Now in her fifth season, Wheeler is putting together the best campaign of her career, averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 assists on 42.7 percent shooting from downtown -- a mark that also got her invited to the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Friday Night. And though the Fever are currently outside of the playoff picture, Wheeler has helped her rebuilding team already match their win total from all of last season.