Caitlin Clark was courtside for Friday night's WNBA All-Star festivities inside the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse as Sabrina Ionesco captured her second 3-Point Contest title and the New York Liberty made it a sweep with Natasha Cloud winning the Skills Challenge.

Despite the impressive showings, there was a noticeable gap in excitement without No. 22 on the floor.

Clark announced Thursday ahead of All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis she would not be participating due to a groin injury. Clark received the most votes in league history thanks to record-setting participation from fans, so labeling her absence with the Fever hosting anything other than a major disappointment is out of touch with reality.

The league adding 4-point shot circles for the first time in Saturday's game would've spotlighted Clark given her limitless range and infatuation with jumpers well beyond the arc. And Clark being unable to play likely halts the WNBA's shot at eclipsing last year's All-Star viewership record when 3.44 million tuned in to watch the league's most popular player in her showcase debut.

All-Star ticket prices plummet

The get-in ticket price for Saturday's game hours before tip-off is $65 on StubHub, which is a fraction of what prices were earlier in the week prior to Clark's injury announcement. TickPick reported that prices dropped 48% in less than a day -- this, coming after the secondary market soared earlier in the week at record-highs despite Clark's uncertain status.

Tickets falling on game day is not a rare occurrence across professional sports, but Clark's injury absence is significant, especially since this is Indiana's first opportunity as the WNBA's host city.

Clark, a captain, will help coach her team from the sideline. The WNBA's defending Rookie of the Year tweaked a lingering groin issue during the fourth quarter of the Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun this past week and missed the team's next game against the Liberty.

Clark has only played in 13 games this season due to various injuries, including a quad strain earlier this summer. The effects of soft-tissue injuries have altered Clark's offensive success as well. She's averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists this season but shooting 36.7% from the floor, including a 27.9% clip from beyond the arc.

"Obviously, it's really unfortunate that we don't have her, but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing," Ionescu said this week. "I think you're able to see that with the excitement in Indy right now regardless of if she's playing or not."

Plenty of talent left to shine

Without Clark as the centerpiece, Napheesa Collier — the league's second-leading vote getter — and others have an opportunity to seize the spotlight. Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers and others are expected to play, all of which were included inside the top 10 fan votes.

Collier is averaging a league-best 23.2 points per game this season for the Minnesota Lynx, while Reese is pulling down 12.6 rebounds per contest, more than three boards better than her nearest competition (Wilson at 9.2). Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP and one of several former No. 1 overall picks expecting to suit up this weekend.