WNBA All-Star Game MVP Erica Wheeler hits game winner for Indiana Fever in first game out of break

Indiana Fever point guard Erica Wheeler made history over the weekend, becoming the first undrafted player in WNBA history to win All-Star Game MVP after tying an ASG record with seven 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 25 points. She carried that positive momentum out of the All-Star break with a clutch performance for her Indiana Fever, hitting a game winner to lift them over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

After leading by as much as 13 points in the second half, the Fever went cold in the fourth quarter and let the Dream back into the game. With under 20 seconds to play, the score was all tied up at 59-59, but the Fever had the ball, and put it in Wheeler's hands. She dribbled off a double-screen from Candice Dupree and Teaira McCowan, hesitated to freeze Elizabeth Williams, then scooped in a layup off the glass to put the Fever in front for good with 11.9 seconds left.

"Coach drew up a play, it was a double screen," Wheeler told CBS Sports Network after the win. "We knew that the big was gonna be back. I just hesitated and went to the basket. I knew she had five fouls, so I was gonna get the foul or the basket. I knew she wouldn't attack that much because she had five fouls."

Wheeler finished the game with a team-high 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Her game-winning layup was the only field goal the Fever made in the entire fourth quarter. It was yet another big-time play from a player in the midst of a career season.

With the win, the Fever snapped a season-long six-game losing streak, and improved to 7-15 on the season. Though their record isn't very good, they have now surpassed their win total from all of last season. Plus, they're still only four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. Making the playoffs is still a longshot, of course, but it's not out of the question.