WNBA All-Star Game score, takeaways: Napheesa Collier has huge game as Team Collier rolls past Team Clark

Collier scored a record-setting 36 points while missing only three of her 16 shot attempts

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is here. It's Team Collier vs. Team Clark on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indy fans, however, won't be cheering on their home team's most popular player as Fever star Caitlin Clark is missing the game with a groin injury. Clark still was named a captain after receiving 1,293,526 fan votes and picked her squad to face Napheesa Collier's team.

While Clark is out, plenty of big names will be sharing the court Saturday. Collier's team features Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Kelsey Plum, among others. Team Clark is led by Sabrina Ionsecu (who won the 3-point Contest on Friday night), Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Mitchell.

This year's WNBA All-Star Game is also unique for its rule changes. There will be four rule tweaks used to spice things up: 4-point shot circles, a 20-second shot clock, no free throws in the first 38 minutes and live-play substitutions. 

Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, July 19
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC
Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook): Team Collier -4.5, O/U: 259.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Follow along below.

Final: Team Collier 151, Team Clark 131

From the beginning this was not exactly a very competitive game, but despite the blowout there were some noteworthy moments and multiple records broken by Team Collier.

Napheesa Collier's squad tallied an all-time high 151 points, in part because of the 4-point circles and also the lack of defense from Team Clark. The captain herself led all scorers with 36 points, which is also a new All-Star Game scoring record. Her teammate Skylar Diggins finished with an all-time high 15 assists. Diggins also got the first triple-double ever in a WNBA All-Star Game by contributing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Team Clark's top scorer was Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points. Rookie Kiki Iriafen was also impressive with 17 points coming off the bench.

Highest scoring game in WNBA All-Star history

The previous scoring record for any team was 143 points by Team Stewart in 2023. Team Collier is up to 146 points with over a minute left in the game.

The 4-point shot certainly played a role, but it is also interesting to see how the game has changed throughout the years. The final score for the very first WNBA All-Star Game in 1999 was 79-61.

 
Two records fall in one shot

Napheesa Collier is up to 36 points with 5 minutes still remaining in the fourth quarter. She has officially surpassed Arike Ogunbowale's All-Star Game record of 34 points from last year.

In that same play, her teammate Skylar Diggins registered her 12th assist of the night, which broke the All-Star assists record previously held by Sue Bird.

 
Players dancing at halftime

The players continue to enjoy their weekend even in the middle of their game. They were out of the locker room at halftime to watch GoRilla's performance and were dancing on the court. 

 
Halftime: Team Collier 82, Team Clark 60

Team Collier has set the record for most points in an All-Star half, surpassing Team Wilson's 77 points in the first half of the 2019 game.

This is quickly turning into a blowout with not much defense happening, particularly from Team Clark. Captain Napheesa Collier leads everyone with 18 points -- a performance that includes back-to-back shots from the 4-point circles.

Despite the game getting out of hand, captain Caitlin Clark joked on the broadcast that she would not talk to her team about defense in the locker room.

"Never," she said. "Offense it's what's going to get us back in it. Just gotta make a lot of 4-point shots."

 
End of Q1: Team Collier 49, Team Clark 36

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, representing Team Collier tonight, is leading all scorers with 12 off the bench while going 5 of 8 from the field. As a whole, Napheesa Collier's roster is shooting at almost 60%.

"I think we are doing pretty well on offense. We are on pace to score 200 points," the captain joked on the broadcast. 

Meanwhile on Team Clark, Sabrina Ionescu brought the momentum she had last night at the 3-point contest and is currently 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. She is leading her team with 8 points. 

 
Paige Bueckers off to strong start

The Dallas Wings rookie came out with confidence and within the first minute hit the first 4-pointer of this WNBA All-Star Game. This was one of a few new rules implemented for this weekend. There are four 4-point circles, two on each half of the court, that are placed above the current three-point line at 28 feet from the rim.

 
Players make a statement with warm-up shirts

The CBA has been front and center all weekend, and that has continued tonight. All of the All-Stars are warming up in shirts that say "pay us what you owe us." The players are seeking "transformational change" in this new CBA, and bigger salaries are one of their key demands. 

Jack Maloney
July 20, 2025, 12:28 AM
Jul. 19, 2025, 8:28 pm EDT
 
Making WNBA All-Star history

Nneka Ogwumike is competing in her 10th All-Star weekend, becoming just the 5th player in WNBA history with 10+ selections. 

Most All-Star selections

  • Sue Bird 13
  • Diana Taurasi 11
  • Nneka Ogwumike 10
  • Brittney Griner 10
  • Tamika Catchings 10
 
The rookies have arrived

This is the first time since 2011 that there are at least three rookies competing at the All-Star Game.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is making her debut with Team Collier, while the Washington Mystics duo of Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron will play for Team Clark. Citron already had her first All-Star experience on Friday as she participated in the 3-point contest. She didn't win, but Sabrina Ionescu promised to share half of the prize money with her for being brave enough to participate as a rookie.

 
They day is finally here. The 2025 edition of the WNBA All-Star Game is tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Team Collier will be battling against Team Clark, who won't have captain Caitlin Clark on the floor due to a groin injury. However, she will be on the sidelines cheering on her hand-picked roster that includes two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Friday's 3-point contest winner Sabrina Ionescu.

Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, is stacked with veterans like New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray. This roster also features Dallas Wings rookie and former UConn standout Paige Bueckers.
