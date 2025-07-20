WNBA All-Star Game score, takeaways: Napheesa Collier has huge game as Team Collier rolls past Team Clark

Final: Team Collier 151, Team Clark 131
From the beginning this was not exactly a very competitive game, but despite the blowout there were some noteworthy moments and multiple records broken by Team Collier.
Napheesa Collier's squad tallied an all-time high 151 points, in part because of the 4-point circles and also the lack of defense from Team Clark. The captain herself led all scorers with 36 points, which is also a new All-Star Game scoring record. Her teammate Skylar Diggins finished with an all-time high 15 assists. Diggins also got the first triple-double ever in a WNBA All-Star Game by contributing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Team Clark's top scorer was Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points. Rookie Kiki Iriafen was also impressive with 17 points coming off the bench.