WNBA All-Star Weekend 2019 results: Team Wilson takes down Team Delle Donne; Erica Wheeler wins MVP

After a fun few days in Las Vegas, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Weekend is in the books. Diamond DeShields got the action started by winning the Skills Challenge, which was reintroduced to the weekend as part of the first All-Star Friday Night since 2006. Later on that night, Shekinna Stricklen defeated Kayla McBride to win the Three-Point Contest and end Allie Quigley's two-year reign. Then, on Saturday, Team Wilson jumped out to a huge league and held on for a 129-126 win over Team Delle Donne in the 16th edition of the All-Star Game. Erica Wheeler, playing in her first All-Star Game, took home MVP after scoring 25 points and tying an All-Star record with seven 3-pointers.

Here's a look at everything that happened this weekend:

2019 WNBA All-Star Game result



Once again, the league brought back the playground-style format, with Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson serving as captains for their respective squads. Wilson still served in her role, but was unfortunately unable to play due to an ankle injury. Her drafting skills paid off, though, as her squad took home the victory.

Team Wilson got off to a red-hot start, and thanks to Odyssey Sims' buzzer-beating 3-pointer, they took a 39-23 lead at the end of the first quarter despite multiple slam dunks from Brittney Griner. Their 39-point tally was an All-Star Game record for points in a quarter, but it only lasted 10 minutes.

Team Delle Donne poured in 40 points themselves in a high-scoring second quarter, but they weren't able to cut much into the deficit due to Erica Wheeler, who was draining 3-pointers from all over the place en route to 18 first-half points to lead all scorers. Thanks to Wheeler's efforts, Team Wilson took a 77-63 lead into the break, and while they lost their quarter scoring record, they did set a new record for points in a half.

In the second half, Team Delle Donne mounted a comeback. DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones knocked down a few 3s, Nneka Ogwumike went to work on the inside and they cut the deficit to just three points in the final minute. It proved to be too little, too late, however. Wheeler stepped up to drill a clutch 3 with 22 seconds left to seal not only the win for Team Wilson, but MVP honors.

Three-Point Contest results

Winner: Shekinna Stricklen, Connecticut Sun

Runner-up: Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

The Three-Point Contest was back again at All-Star Weekend, and we had a new champion this year. Chicago Sky sharpshooter Allie Quigley, who won it each of the last two years, was eliminated in the first round this time around. She finished third in the opening round behind McBride and Stricklen, who advanced to the championship round. The final round went down to the wire after Stricklen went first and put up a strong showing with 23 points. McBride responded well, but fell just short, registering 22 points to finish as runner-up for the second straight season.

Championship round:

Shekinna Stricklen (Connecticut Sun): 23

Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces): 22

First round:

Kayla McBride (Las Vegas Aces): 22

Shekinna Stricklen (Connecticut Sun): 21

Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky): 19

Kia Nurse (New York Liberty): 14

Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever): 12

Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks): 8

Skills Challenge results



Winner: Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky

Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky Runner-up: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

The Skills Challenge was back at All-Star Weekend for the first time in over a decade, and the eight participants put on an exciting show. DeShields took home the trophy, using a big comeback to defeat Jones. The Connecticut Sun star got out to a huge lead after DeShields struggled with the passing section of the obstacle course, but the second-year Sky guard hustled her way back into the matchup. After Jones missed her first 3-point attempt, DeShields arrived at the line and drained her first shot to win it all.

🎥 Watch it in action! @diamonddoesit1 sticks with it in the Final Round to take home the Skills Challenge title at @ATT #WNBAAllStar Friday Night! 👏



📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/MsGdGsOmZC — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2019

Here's a look at the full results:

First round:

Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) def. Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm)

Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) def. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) def. Odyssey Sims (Minnesota Lynx

Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) def. Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Semi-finals:

Jonquel Jones def. Courtney Vandersloot

Diamond DeShields def. Elizabeth Williams

Championship:

Diamond DeShields def. Jonquel Jones