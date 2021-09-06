The WNBA is in the midst of its historic 25th season, and throughout the summer there have been a number of events and initiatives to celebrate the league reaching this milestone. The latest took place on Sunday, when the league announced the "W25," the 25 greatest players in WNBA history.

In order to be eligible for consideration, players had to meet at least four of seven criteria set out by the league:

Won a major individual award

Made an All-WNBA First Team or Second Team

Made a WNBA All-Defensive First Team or Second Team

Made an All-Star Game

Won a championship

Ranked in the top 40 all-time in at least one major statistical category

Won the WNBA's season-long Community Assist Award

An initial list of 72 players was compiled earlier this year, and from there, a panel of select media members, women's basketball pioneers and advocates narrowed it down to the 25 best players. There was no further ranking among the players selected, and the list was released in alphabetical order. However, fans will have an opportunity to "Vote for the GOAT," and the results of that fan choice will be unveiled during the WNBA Finals next month.

The WNBA's 25 greatest players

Player Team(s) Seimone Augustus Lynx, Sparks Sue Bird* Storm Swin Cash Shock, Storm, Sky, Dream, Liberty Tamika Catchings Fever Tina Charles* Sun, Liberty, Mystics Cynthia Cooper Comets Elena Delle Donne* Sky, Mystics Sylvia Fowles* Sky, Lynx Yolanda Griffith Monarchs, Storm, Fever Brittney Griner* Mercury Becky Hammon Liberty, Stars Lauren Jackson Storm Lisa Leslie Sparks Angel McCoughtry* Dream, Aces Maya Moore Lynx Nneka Ogwumike* Sparks Candace Parker* Sparks, Sky Ticha Penicheiro Monarchs, Sparks, Sky Cappie Pondexter Mercury, Liberty, Sky, Sparks, Fever Katie Smith Lynx, Shock, Mystics, Storm, Liberty Breanna Stewart* Storm Sheryl Swoopes Comets Diana Taurasi* Mercury Tina Thompson Comets, Sparks, Storm Lindsay Whalen Lynx

*Indicates active player

Here's a quick rundown of some notable facts about the list: