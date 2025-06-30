The WNBA is expanding again. On Monday morning, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the league will add three more teams, with Philadelphia, Detroit and Cleveland being awarded franchises, bringing the total to 18 teams.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," Engelbert said in a statement. "This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league's extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women's professional basketball."

Cleveland will join in 2028, bringing back one of the eight original WNBA franchises, which operated from 1997 to 2003 as the Cleveland Rockers. The Cleveland team will be owned by Rock Entertainment Group, led by Dan Gilbert, which also owns the Cavaliers, the G League affiliate Cleveland Charge and the Cleveland Monsters -- a minor league hockey affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

"The WNBA's return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women's sports. Years from now, we will reflect on this day as a truly monumental point in Cleveland sports history," Gilbert said. "The passion, support and continued commitment of our fans and community for our professional sports teams played an essential role in making this possible. We're confident that this team will honor our city's women's sports heritage, reinvigorate our WNBA fan base and help cultivate the next generation of women's basketball enthusiasts and athletes. We're grateful to the WNBA and Commissioner Engelbert for this opportunity and their unwavering belief in Cleveland."

Detroit will be the next city to join in 2029, bringing back one of the most successful WNBA franchises, which won three championships during its first run from 1998 to 2009. The Shock relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma following the 2009 season, and after spending five years in Oklahoma the team relocated once more to Texas, which is now known as the Dallas Wings. The new Detroit franchise will be owned by a group led by current Pistons owner Tom Gores.

"This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA," Gores said. "Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. Detroit played a key role in the league's early growth, and we're proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community."

Philadelphia is the next city awarded an WNBA franchise, which will begin its first season in 2030. Philly has never had a WNBA franchise, marking the third new city to receive a franchise in the last couple years. The Philadelphia franchise will be owned by the same ownership group that runs the NBA's 76ers, which is led by Josh Harris.

"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world and our region is home to some of the best women's players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood. It's only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves, and we're humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball," Harris said. "Thanks to my partners David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts and the team at Comcast, and Governor Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker for their collective leadership. We are committed to building a world-class organization, fostering the continued growth of women's professional sports in this great city, and bringing one of the fastest rising leagues in the world to Philadelphia in 2030."

With the addition of three new teams, that marks six new franchises added to the WNBA since the first announcement of adding the Golden State Valkyries in 2023. The Valkyries tipped off their first season this year in the WNBA, while two new teams will be added next season in Toronto and Portland.