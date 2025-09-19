Award season is underway in the WNBA, and, in a first for the league, Alanna Smith and A'ja Wilson were named co-Defensive Players of the Year. While Smith earned the honor for the first time, Wilson is now a three-time DPOY, putting her in an elite group with Sheryl Swoopes, Sylvia Fowlees and Tamika Catchings. Wilson is also one of the five finalists for MVP that the league announced on Friday. The league's top individual honor will be revealed on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Other award winners thus far include Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Most Improved Player Veronica Burton and Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase. Still to come is MVP as well as All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. Here is the schedule for future award announcements:

Sept. 20: Sixth Player of the Year

Sept. 21: Most Valuable Player

Sept. 22: Sportsmanship Award

Sept. 23: Executive of the Year

Sept. 29: All-Rookie Team

Oct. 1: All-Defensive Teams

Oct. 7: All-WNBA Teams

MVP finalists

On Friday, the WNBA announced the five finalists for MVP. The winner will be revealed on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, ahead of the start of the semifinals. Wilson is the favorite, but Collier and Thomas are likely to receive first-place votes as well. Should Wilson win, she would become the first four-time MVP in league history.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Smith and Wilson each received 29 votes for Defensive Player of the Year, and because the WNBA only collects one first-place vote for every award besides MVP, there was no tiebreaker. As a result, Smith and Wilson became the first players in league history to split the award. Smith was the stabilizing presence for the Lynx's league-leading defense, while Wilson almost single-handedly ensured the Aces remained competent defensively. Wilson also led the league in blocks with 2.3 per game, while Smith was third in that category at 1.9.

Aces' A'ja Wilson, Lynx's Alanna Smith named WNBA co-Defensive Players of the Year in voting first Jack Maloney

Rookie of the Year: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, fell two votes shy of being the unanimous Rookie of the Year after putting together one of the best debut campaigns in league history. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 47.7% shooting, and finished fifth in the league in scoring, ninth in assists and sixth in steals. She also had the highest-scoring game of the season and tied the WNBA's single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points.

Paige Bueckers named WNBA Rookie of the Year as Wings' No. 1 draft pick caps impressive season Isabel Gonzalez

Most Improved Player: Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries selected Burton from the Connecticut Sun in their expansion draft last December, which turned out to be a brilliant move. Burton started all 44 games and averaged career-highs across the board -- 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals -- as she helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Burton had more total points, rebounds and assists this season with the Valkyries than she did in her first three seasons combined.

WNBA awards: Veronica Burton named Most Improved Player after leading Valkyries to playoffs Isabel Gonzalez

Coach of the Year: Natalie Nakase, Golden State Valkyries

Another brilliant move the Valkyries made last offseason was hiring Nakase, who had spent the past three seasons as an assistant for Becky Hammon with the Las Vegas Aces, to be the first coach in franchise history. Under Nakase's leadership, the Valkyries went 23-21 to become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Nakase built an elite defense and got the absolute most out of every player on a roster lacking a traditional star. She has now established herself as one of the best young coaches in the league.