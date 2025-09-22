Award season is underway in the WNBA, and on Sunday A'ja Wilson added her second major honor of the year when she was named MVP for the fourth time in her career. Earlier this month, Wilson was named co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith in a first for the league.

Other award winners thus far include Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Most Improved Player Veronica Burton, Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase and Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon. Still to come are the All-WNBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams. Here is the schedule for future award announcements:

Sept. 22: Sportsmanship Award

Sept. 23: Executive of the Year

Sept. 29: All-Rookie Team

Oct. 1: All-Defensive Teams

Oct. 7: All-WNBA Teams

MVP: A'ja Wilson

As expected, Wilson was named MVP after leading the Aces on an incredible 16-game winning streak to close the regular season and earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. She won her second consecutive scoring title and finished second in the league in rebounding, fourth in steals and first in blocks. Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to win the award four times and joined Cynthina Cooper-Dyke as the only players to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Smith and Wilson each received 29 votes for Defensive Player of the Year, and because the WNBA only collects one first-place vote for every award besides MVP, there was no tiebreaker. As a result, Smith and Wilson became the first players in league history to split the award. Smith was the stabilizing presence for the Lynx's league-leading defense, while Wilson almost single-handedly ensured the Aces remained competent defensively. Wilson also led the league in blocks with 2.3 per game, while Smith was third in that category at 1.9.

Rookie of the Year: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, fell two votes shy of being the unanimous Rookie of the Year after putting together one of the best debut campaigns in league history. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 47.7% shooting, and finished fifth in the league in scoring, ninth in assists and sixth in steals. She also had the highest-scoring game of the season and tied the WNBA's single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points.

Most Improved Player: Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries selected Burton from the Connecticut Sun in their expansion draft last December, which turned out to be a brilliant move. Burton started all 44 games and averaged career-highs across the board -- 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals -- as she helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Burton had more total points, rebounds and assists this season with the Valkyries than she did in her first three seasons combined.

Coach of the Year: Natalie Nakase, Golden State Valkyries

Another brilliant move the Valkyries made last offseason was hiring Nakase, who had spent the past three seasons as an assistant for Becky Hammon with the Las Vegas Aces, to be the first coach in franchise history. Under Nakase's leadership, the Valkyries went 23-21 to become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Nakase built an elite defense and got the absolute most out of every player on a roster lacking a traditional star. She has now established herself as one of the best young coaches in the league.

Sixth Player of the Year: Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Hillmon had a breakout season in her fourth year with the Dream, becoming the first Atlanta player to earn Sixth Player of the Year honors. Hillmon averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game -- all career-highs -- and suddenly became a 3-point threat for the Dream, knocking down 53 triples in Atlanta after making just one in her first three WNBA seasons. With Hillmon providing a lift off of the bench, the Dream had their best regular season performance in franchise history, going 30-14 to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.