The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and on Sunday the semifinals will begin with two intriguing matchups: the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces against the veteran Seattle Storm, and, in a rematch from last season, the defending champion Chicago Sky versus the Connecticut Sun.

In addition to the on-court action, it's also awards season in the WNBA. Over the next few weeks the league will officially honor the best and the brightest from the 2022 regular season. Here's a look at all the winners:

Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

There was little suspense when this award was announced. Howard, the No. 1 overall pick, was terrific in her rookie season, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Among rookies, she was first in scoring, sixth in rebounding, first in assists and first in steals. She also became just the eighth rookie in league history to average at least 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two stocks (steals plus blocks). Thanks in large part to Howard, the Dream exceeded expectations and nearly made the playoffs.

Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces

One of the biggest moves of the entire offseason was the Aces letting long-time head coach Bill Laimbeer go and hiring Becky Hammon to replace him. She turned the Aces into a modern basketball team and helped make them borderline unstoppable on offense. Under Hammon's leadership, the Aces won a franchise-record 26 games and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Hammon is the third former player to win the award.

Executive of the Year: James Wade, Chicago Sky

Wade has dual responsibilities as the head coach and general manager of the Sky, and few people in the history of the league have ever made the arrangement work as well as he did this past year. After leading the Sky to the title last season, he then put together a masterclass on team building and roster management in the winter to make sure they remained contenders this season. Key moves included re-signing Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper, signing Emma Meesseman and Rebekah Gardner in free agency and trading for Julie Allemand.

All-Rookie team