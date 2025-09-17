WNBA awards roundup: Paige Bueckers wins Rookie of the Year, Veronica Burton takes Most Improved Player
Natalie Nakase, meanwhile, was named Coach of the Year
Award season is underway in the WNBA and Golden State Warriors coach Natalie Nakase was the latest honoree on Wednesday. She was named Coach of the Year after helping the Valkyries become the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.
Other award winners thus far include Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and Most Improved Player Veronica Burton. Still to come are the two biggest awards, MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. Here is the schedule for future award announcements:
- Sept. 18: Defensive Player of the Year
- Sept. 19: Finalists for MVP announced
- Sept. 20: Sixth Player of the Year
- Sept. 21: Most Valuable Player
- Sept. 22: Sportsmanship Award
- Sept. 23: Executive of the Year
- Sept. 29: All-Rookie Team
- Oct. 1: All-Defensive Teams
- Oct. 7: All-WNBA Teams
Rookie of the Year: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, fell two votes shy of being the unanimous Rookie of the Year after putting together one of the best debut campaigns in league history. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 47.7% shooting, and finished fifth in the league in scoring, ninth in assists and sixth in steals. She also had the highest-scoring game of the season and tied the WNBA's single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points.
Most Improved Player: Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries
The Valkyries selected Burton from the Connecticut Sun in their expansion draft last December, which turned out to be a brilliant move. Burton started all 44 games and averaged career-highs across the board -- 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals -- as she helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Burton had more total points, rebounds and assists this season with the Valkyries than she did in her first three seasons combined.
Coach of the Year: Natalie Nakase, Golden State Valkyries
Another brilliant move the Valkyries made last offseason was hiring Nakase, who had spent the past three seasons as an assistant for Becky Hammon with the Las Vegas Aces, to be the first coach in franchise history. Under Nakase's leadership, the Valkyries went 23-21 to become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Nakase built an elite defense and got the absolute most out of every player on a roster lacking a traditional star. She has now established herself as one of the best young coaches in the league.