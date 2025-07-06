There are three WNBA matchups on Sunday, July 6, and the best part is that they're spread out throughout the day. The Seattle Storm and New York Liberty start things off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the Las Vegas Aces against the Connecticut Sun at 4 p.m. ET and the Chicago Sky at the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites, then you need to check out today's WNBA best bets for Sunday, July 6. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Storm-Liberty picks

Storm +5

Nneka Ogwumike 10+ rebounds

Gabby Williams 8+ rebounds

On the surface, the Liberty appeared to bounce back from their two-game skid with an 89-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. But that was a game where they trailed by double digits in the second half, and it was a 5-point game with under three minutes to go.

After failing to cover -10.5 against the Sparks, New York is now 1-10 against the spread when Jonquel Jones (ankle) has either been out or had to leave early due to injury. It's just hard to trust the Liberty to win by margin without Jones against a good team like Seattle.

New York really misses Jones' interior defense and rebounding, which it could use against Seattle's size with Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. In their matchup two Sundays ago, Ogwumike dropped 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting to propel the Storm to an 89-79 win.

I'm also sprinkling some rebounding props in here for the Storm, as the Liberty rolled with a smaller lineup with Leonie Fiebich returning from EuroBasket last game and drastically cut 6-foot-5 Nyara Sabally's minutes (only had five last game after 22+ in four of the previous five).

Angel Reese Over 13.5 rebounds

It is pretty wild to see a rebounding prop of 13.5 in a WNBA game. Reese not only warrants it, but she also has a plus matchup for this specific area.

The Lynx don't have many weaknesses, but the clearest one they do have is their rebounding. They are seventh in the WNBA in rebounding percentage (49.6%) and the second-to-worst team in defensive rebounding percentage (68.0%, only ahead of the Connecticut Sun).

The Sky possess the second-best offensive rebounding percentage (36.8%) in the WNBA, thanks in large part to Reese's 4.3 offensive rebounds per game. The Sky are also without fellow big Kamilla Cardoso, who temporarily left the team to play in the international tournament AmeriCup. With Cardoso out, Reese played a season-high 38 minutes last game (16 rebounds) and 34 minutes the game before (tied for fourth-most minutes in a game this season and had 18 rebounds).

The reason why this is a half-unit play isn't that the 13.5 scares me; it's the number 15 that does. That 15 is the spread for the Sky-Lynx game, and if this game gets out of hand, obviously Reese's playing time will drop, as will her rebounding opportunities. But this is the second game of a back-to-back for the Lynx (and their fourth game in six days), while the Sky haven't played in a week, so maybe that rest advantage can help keep this game closer than expected.

Overall record: 31-34, +0.84 units