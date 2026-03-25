The WNBA and CBS Sports announced a new long-term agreement on Wednesday that expands their partnership and will feature up to 20 regular-season games annually on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. CBS Sports will air 20 games during the upcoming 2026 season, the most ever WNBA games for the network on broadcast television.

The deal also includes an expanded pregame, halftime and postgame show featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, former WNBA All-Star Renee Montgomery and CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell.

"The WNBA's growth and cultural impact have never been stronger, and CBS Sports is proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with a league that continues to drive the evolution of women's sports," Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president of programming at CBS Sports, said in a statement. "With our entire schedule of games on broadcast television, we are broadening the league's reach and amplifying the WNBA's momentum with best-in-class coverage that reflects the excellence of its athletes and resonates with fans."

Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Isis "Ice" Young (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) will return as the WNBA on CBS's lead broadcast team.

"The WNBA Tip Off Show," led by Leslie, Montgomery and Dell, will expand to support 10 games, including six shows on CBS and Paramount+ and four digital-exclusive editions on CBS Sports HQ.

The full 2026 WNBA on CBS schedule will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 WNBA season will proceed as scheduled after the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement earlier this month. The term sheet was recently ratified by both the WNBA's board of governors and the players' union.

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The 2026 WNBA season will begin May 8, and the 44-game regular season will run through Sept. 24, with a late-season break for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup from Sept. 1-16. The 2026 playoffs will begin on Sept. 27. Two new expansion franchises, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, will join the league this year, bringing the total number of teams to 15.