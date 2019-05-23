WNBA Championship odds 2019: Predictions, best picks, teams to avoid from proven expert

The 2019 WNBA schedule begins on Friday with the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream tipping off the first game of the regular season at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET. Perhaps the most intriguing game of the opening weekend, however, comes on Sunday when the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces meet up at 8 p.m. ET in a battle of two teams with high hopes of capturing the WNBA championship. The Aces are the favorites in the latest 2019 WNBA odds to win the title at 5-2, with the Sparks close behind at 3-1. The Washington Mystics, who open their season on 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun, are also going off at 3-1. With the action just around the corner and plenty of intriguing potential 2019 WNBA picks on the board, be sure to see the WNBA championship predictions from Jacob Gibbs, given the success he's had on his picks.

Last season Gibbs -- a DFS guru at SportsLine who relies on deep analytics and an encyclopedic knowledge of personnel -- scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning an 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Not only is Gibbs backing a team outside of the Big Three (Las Vegas, Washington, L.A.) to win it all, he says there's a massive long shot worth considering as well. He's sharing his detailed 2019 WNBA picks to win the title over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he wants no part of the Sparks, one of the 2019 WNBA favorites to win it all with a talented core that includes Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike.

Gibbs' model has taken into account that Los Angeles lost Odyssey Sims (8.2 points per game), who was traded to Minnesota this offseason. Essence Carson (7.5), meanwhile, signed with Phoenix. Add in the fact that Parker (hamstring) could miss multiple weeks to start the season and the model has the Sparks finishing fifth in the league this season, making them a poor bet to win the championship.

"All things considered, the Sparks have the talent to put it all together," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Maybe new head coach Derek Fisher will be able to make it work, but at 3-1 WNBA championship odds, L.A. has too many question marks for me to feel safe recommending them."

Instead, Gibbs is all over a team with much longer odds to hoist the WNBA championship trophy. And he's also isolated a colossal long shot that could return any backer a monster payout.

So which sleeper wins the 2019 WNBA title? And which huge long shot will shock the basketball world? Check out the 2019 WNBA title odds below, then visit SportsLine to get WNBA projections and picks, all from the model that crushed the WNBA last season.

Las Vegas Aces 5-2

Los Angeles Sparks 3-1

Washington Mystics 3-1

Atlanta Dream 7-1

Connecticut Sun 7-1

Phoenix Mercury 10-1

Seattle Storm 20-1

Minnesota Lynx 50-1

Chicago Sky 80-1

Dallas Wings 100-1

New York Liberty 150-1

Indiana Fever 150-1