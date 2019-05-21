WNBA Championship odds 2019: Predictions, top picks, teams to avoid from proven expert

Three different teams have claimed the last three WNBA titles, and the Seattle Storm hope to buck that trend this year as they look to become the first team to go back-to-back since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-2002. With star Breanna Stewart (Achilles) already done for the year, however, that could be an extremely difficult task. The latest 2019 WNBA odds have the Storm at 20-1 to win it all, well behind top contenders like the Mystics (3-1), Sparks (3-1) and the favored Aces (5-2), who not only picked Kelsey Plum No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but also acquired 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage (23.0 points per game in 2018) from Dallas in an offseason trade. Before locking in any 2019 WNBA picks of your own for which team hoists the title, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs has to say. His proven model has evaluated the entire 2019 WNBA schedule, which gets underway on Friday, and found the top teams to back and fade in the latest WNBA championship odds.

Last season Gibbs -- a DFS guru at SportsLine who relies on deep analytics and an encyclopedic knowledge of personnel -- scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning an 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Not only is Gibbs backing a team outside of the Big Three (Las Vegas, Washington, L.A.) to win it all, he says there's a massive long shot worth considering as well. He's sharing his detailed 2019 WNBA picks to win the title over at SportsLine.

We can tell you why he's down on the Minnesota Lynx even though they've made it to the WNBA Finals in six of the last eight seasons.

Gibbs knows that Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore, two of Minnesota's five starters last season, aren't playing this year. All-Star forward Rebekkah Brunson's future with the team is also in doubt. Even at 50-1, Gibbs says this is a team to fade at all costs.

"The Lynx still have the 2018 WNBA leader in rebounding, Sylvia Fowles, and 2019 sixth-overall pick Napheesa Collier is an intriguing prospect," Gibbs told SportsLine. "I wouldn't be shocked if head coach Cheryl Reeve put together the pieces and got the Lynx into the 2019 WNBA playoffs, but their current roster simply doesn't have the talent to make a deep push."

Instead, Gibbs is all over a team with much longer odds to hoist the WNBA championship trophy. And he's also isolated a colossal long shot that could return any backer a monster payout.

So which sleeper wins the 2019 WNBA title? And which huge long shot will shock the basketball world? Check out the 2019 WNBA title odds below, then visit SportsLine to get WNBA projections and picks, all from the model that crushed the WNBA last season.

Las Vegas Aces 5-2

Los Angeles Sparks 3-1

Washington Mystics 3-1

Atlanta Dream 7-1

Connecticut Sun 7-1

Phoenix Mercury 10-1

Seattle Storm 20-1

Minnesota Lynx 50-1

Chicago Sky 80-1

Dallas Wings 100-1

New York Liberty 150-1

Indiana Fever 150-1