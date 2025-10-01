The Dallas Wings became the latest team to make a coaching change this offseason when they fired Chris Koclanes on Tuesday after just one year in charge. Earlier this month, the Seattle Storm let Noelle Quinn go and the New York Liberty fired Sandy Brondello.

Quinn's departure was expected. The Storm only won one playoff series since she took over in 2021 and she was investigated last offseason for alleged bullying and harassment. Likewise, it was not all that surprising to see Koclanes relieved of his duties. He went 10-34 in his first season in charge of the Wings and did not seem cut out for the job. The Liberty's decision to part ways with Brondello just one year after she led the franchise to its first championship, on the other hand, came as a shock to many.

It's unlikely we'll see any further coaching changes this winter. Seven teams changed coaches last offseason, and if you count Natalie Nakase with the expansion Golden State Valkyries, eight coaches started new jobs. One, Koclanes, has already been fired, and the only other one who could be in trouble is Tyler Marsh, who went 10-34 with the Chicago Sky. However, if the Sky were going to move on from Marsh, they likely would have done so by now.

Of the five teams that entered the 2025 season with established coaches, the Storm and Liberty have made changes. The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury are still competing, and Becky Hammon and Nate Tibbets have excellent job security. As does Cheryl Reeve, despite the Minnesota Lynx's early exit from the playoffs.

There are two other open jobs to track, besides the Wings, Liberty and Storm, however. The Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will enter the league next season as the latest expansion franchises, and neither has made a hire.

WNBA coaching tracker

Team 2024 record Previous coach New coach Dallas Wings 10-34 Chris Koclanes TBD New York Liberty 27-17 Sandy Brondello TBD Portland Fire N/A N/A TBD Seattle Storm 23-21 Noelle Quinn TBD Toronto Tempo N/A N/A TBD

Wings

Out: Chris Kloclanes

After a number of years as an assistant at both the WNBA and collegiate levels -- largely working under Curt Miller, who is now the Wings' general manager -- Koclanes got a chance to run the show himself. His lone season with the Wings was a disaster. He never seemed comfortable in charge, and the Wings finished in last place at 10-34 and set the league's single-season losses record. By the end of the season, fans were chanting "We want Nola!" during games, asking for the team to replace Koclanes with assistant Nola Henry. The Wings will now search for their third coach in as many years.

In: TBD

Liberty

Out: Sandy Brondello

Brondello had a very successful tenure in charge of the Liberty. Over her four seasons in charge, the team went 107-53, won a franchise-record 32 games in both 2023 and 2024, never missed the playoffs and made two Finals appearances. In 2024, she led the Liberty to the first championship in franchise history and in 2023 she helped capture the Commissioner's Cup title. Ultimately, those accomplishments were overshadowed by a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Liberty were beset by injuries, finished in fifth place and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Mercury.

In: TBD

Storm

Out: Noelle Quinn

Quinn, who won a championship with the Storm as a player, joined the Seattle coaching staff as an assistant in 2019 immediately upon her retirement. In 2021, she was elevated to head coach after Dan Hughes stepped down due to health reasons. While she led the Storm to four playoff appearances, they won only one series despite an abundance of talent and never finished higher than sixth in the league in offensive rating. Furthermore, Quinn was investigated for alleged bullying and harassment of players. A second consecutive first-round exit in 2025 was the final straw.

In: TBD