WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has now apologized for an answer she gave about hateful speech directed toward players on social media. According to ESPN, Engelbert sent out a letter in which she expressed regret for her comments.

During a recent interview on CNBC, Engelbert was asked about an increase in racist and homophobic comments thrown at players on social media, especially in the context of the rivalry between rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Engelbert compared the two to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, saying heated rivalries are good for the sport.

"But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalries," Engelbert said. "That's what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between games of rivals. They don't want everybody being nice to one another."

The WNBPA quickly called out Engelbert's answer and even provided what they believed should have been Engelbert's response to the question.

In the wake of that criticism, Engelbert sent a letter to the players in which she walked back her comments and assured them that she condemns hateful rhetoric directed at them.

"I was asked a question about WNBA rivalries and the dark side of social media and race, and simply put, my answer missed the mark and I'm sorry," Engelbert wrote, per ESPN. "I regret that I didn't express, in a clear and definitive way, condemnation of the hateful speech that is all too often directed at WNBA players on social media."

Engelbert also said she would learn from her error and wants to do more to end the online vitriol many players face.

"I should have stated directly and unequivocally that hate speech is harmful. This is a teachable moment and one I embrace with humility. There is absolutely no room for racism, misogyny, homophobia and other forms of hate in the WNBA or anywhere.

"I know many of you have been dealing with it for a long time. I want us as a league to do our part to change the too often toxic and abusive nature of social media discourse."

Engelbert was named the WNBA's first commissioner in 2019, and she has overseen rapid growth over the last few years. With Engelbert at the helm, the league has received significant investment and is in the midst of an aggressive expansion round.