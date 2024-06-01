The 2024 edition of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup will get underway on Saturday with a highly anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The matchup will feature the first professional matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's professional debut.
Under a revamped format, teams will play five Cup games -- which also count as regular season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team will play the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.
The team in each conference with the best record in those five games will advance to the championship game on June 25. That game will be played at the home arena of the team with the best overall record in Cup games, and a $500,000 prize pool will be at stake.
Commissioner's Cup schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 1
- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, Noon -- ESPN
Sunday, June 2
- Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. -- League Pass
- Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. -- League Pass
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
Tuesday, June 4
- Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
- New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, June 5
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Thursday, June 6
- Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- Amazon Prime
- New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass
Friday, June 7
- Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. -- ION
- Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ION
- Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- ION
- Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- ION
Saturday, June 8
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- ABC
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV
Sunday, June 9
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- League Pass
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass
- Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- League Pass
Monday, June 10
- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
Tuesday, June 11
- Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass
- Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Wednesday, June 12
- Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
Thursday, June 13
- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 3
- Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN
- Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime
Commissioner's Cup standings
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
Atlanta Dream
0
0
0
--
Chicago Sky
0
0
0
--
Connecticut Sun
0
0
0
--
Indiana Fever
0
0
0
--
New York Liberty
0
0
0
--
Washington Mystics
0
0
0
--
Western Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
Dallas Wings
0
0
0
--
Las Vegas Aces
0
0
0
--
Los Angeles Sparks
0
0
0
--
Minnesota Lynx
0
0
0
--
Phoenix Mercury
0
0
0
--
Seattle Storm
0
0
0
--