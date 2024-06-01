The 2024 edition of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup will get underway on Saturday with a highly anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The matchup will feature the first professional matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's professional debut.

Under a revamped format, teams will play five Cup games -- which also count as regular season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team will play the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.

The team in each conference with the best record in those five games will advance to the championship game on June 25. That game will be played at the home arena of the team with the best overall record in Cup games, and a $500,000 prize pool will be at stake.

Commissioner's Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 1

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, Noon -- ESPN

Sunday, June 2

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. -- League Pass

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. -- League Pass

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Tuesday, June 4

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, June 5

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Thursday, June 6

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- Amazon Prime

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass

Friday, June 7

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. -- ION

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ION

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- ION

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- ION

Saturday, June 8

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- ABC

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

Sunday, June 9

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- League Pass

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- League Pass

Monday, June 10

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Tuesday, June 11

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Wednesday, June 12

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Thursday, June 13

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 3

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime

Commissioner's Cup standings

Eastern Conference

Team Wins Losses Point Differential Games Back Atlanta Dream 0 0 0 -- Chicago Sky 0 0 0 -- Connecticut Sun 0 0 0 -- Indiana Fever 0 0 0 -- New York Liberty 0 0 0 -- Washington Mystics 0 0 0 --

Western Conference