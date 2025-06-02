The 2025 edition of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup is underway, and the reigning champion Minnesota Lynx got off to a strong start with a double-digit win over the Golden State Valkyries. Likewise, last year's runner-up, the New York Liberty, crushed the Connecticut Sun in a record-setting performance.

Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, the Commissioner's Cup will take center stage. The action will continue Tuesday with a three-game slate, including the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics, and the Lynx versus their old rivals, the Phoenix Mercury, who are off to a strong start this season.

Under a revamped format, each team will play every other team in their conference once during the initial Cup games, which will take place June 1-17. Each Eastern Conference team will play five games, while each Western Conference team will play six games due to the addition of the expansion Valkyries.

The team in each conference with the best record in Cup games will advance to the Commissioner's Cup championship on July 1, which will be hosted by the team with the best overall winning percentage in Cup games. Once again, there will be a $500,000 prize pool on the line.

Commissioner's Cup schedule, results

All times Eastern

Sunday, June 1

New York Liberty 100, Connecticut Sun 52

Phoenix Mercury 85, Los Angeles Sparks 80

Las Vegas Aces 75, Seattle Storm 70

Minnesota Lynx 86, Golden State Valkyries 75

Tuesday, June 3

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 3

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Thursday, June 5

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. -- Amazon Prime

Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime

Friday, June 6

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. -- ION

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. -- ION

Saturday, June 7

Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries, 3:30 p.m. -- ABC

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS

Seatte Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Sunday, June 8

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. -- League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass

Monday, June 9

Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Tuesday, June 10

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN 3

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. -- ESPN

Wednesday, June 11

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Friday, June 13

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- ION

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ION

Saturday, June 14

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. -- CBS

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries, 8:30 p.m. -- League Pass

Sunday, June 15

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Noon -- CBS

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- League Pass

Tuesday, June 17

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- League Pass

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- League Pass

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Commissioner's Cup standings

Eastern Conference

Team Wins Losses Point Differential Games Back New York Liberty 1 0 +48 -- Atlanta Dream 0 0 0 0.5 Chicago Sky 0 0 0 0.5 Indiana Fever 0 0 0 0.5 Washington Mystics 0 0 0 0.5 Connecticut Sun 0 1 -48 1

Western Conference