The 2025 edition of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup is underway, and the reigning champion Minnesota Lynx got off to a strong start with a double-digit win over the Golden State Valkyries. Likewise, last year's runner-up, the New York Liberty, crushed the Connecticut Sun in a record-setting performance.
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, the Commissioner's Cup will take center stage. The action will continue Tuesday with a three-game slate, including the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics, and the Lynx versus their old rivals, the Phoenix Mercury, who are off to a strong start this season.
Under a revamped format, each team will play every other team in their conference once during the initial Cup games, which will take place June 1-17. Each Eastern Conference team will play five games, while each Western Conference team will play six games due to the addition of the expansion Valkyries.
The team in each conference with the best record in Cup games will advance to the Commissioner's Cup championship on July 1, which will be hosted by the team with the best overall winning percentage in Cup games. Once again, there will be a $500,000 prize pool on the line.
Commissioner's Cup schedule, results
All times Eastern
Sunday, June 1
- New York Liberty 100, Connecticut Sun 52
- Phoenix Mercury 85, Los Angeles Sparks 80
- Las Vegas Aces 75, Seattle Storm 70
- Minnesota Lynx 86, Golden State Valkyries 75
Tuesday, June 3
- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 3
- Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN
Thursday, June 5
- New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. -- Amazon Prime
- Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime
Friday, June 6
- Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. -- ION
- Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. -- ION
Saturday, June 7
- Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries, 3:30 p.m. -- ABC
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS
- Seatte Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Sunday, June 8
- Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. -- League Pass
- Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass
Monday, June 9
- Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Tuesday, June 10
- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN 3
- Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. -- ESPN
Wednesday, June 11
- Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
- Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Friday, June 13
- Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- ION
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ION
Saturday, June 14
- Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. -- CBS
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m. -- ABC
- Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries, 8:30 p.m. -- League Pass
Sunday, June 15
- Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Noon -- CBS
- Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- League Pass
Tuesday, June 17
- Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
- Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- League Pass
- Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- League Pass
- Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
Commissioner's Cup standings
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
New York Liberty
1
0
+48
--
Atlanta Dream
0
0
0
0.5
Chicago Sky
0
0
0
0.5
Indiana Fever
0
0
0
0.5
Washington Mystics
0
0
0
0.5
Connecticut Sun
0
1
-48
1
Western Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
Minnesota Lynx
1
0
+11
--
Las Vegas Aces
1
0
+5
--
Phoenix Mercury
1
0
+5
--
Dallas Wings
0
0
0
0.5
Los Angeles Sparks
0
1
-5
1
Seattle Storm
0
1
-5
1
Golden State Valkyries
0
1
-11
1