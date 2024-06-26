The Commissioner's Cup Championship between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx is being played Tuesday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. instead of Barclays Center due to the 2024 NBA Draft happening this week. After working hard to earn home-court advantage with a perfect 5-0 record in Commissioner's Cup games, Liberty star Breanna Stewart said she was not happy her team was not allowed to play in its own arena.

"Still frustrated that that we are not at Barclays, just because our feel and our vibe, " Stewart said before Tuesday's game. "I know our fans will come out, but just getting used to this home court."

Stewart said she had not been aware of the booking issue, but she believes this was likely something that could have been avoided.

"I think internally they were aware that the date that was selected for Commissioner Cup was unavailable for Barclays, because the draft is every single year at Barclays," Stewart said.

Stewart was not the only Liberty player disappointed in the relocation. Jonquel Jones, New York's leading rebounder, said Tuesday did not feel like a home game.

"To me it feels like a road game," Jones said, per the NY Daily News. "Having to pack my [outfit] in a suitcase and all that stuff, get on a bus."

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu agreed with her teammates to some degree, but pointed out the positives the Liberty are trying to get out of the situation.

"Obviously, it's unfortunate," Ionescu said. "I think we deserve the right to play at home, in our home arena, in front of our home fans. They deserve to be able to see us and watch us. But I think at the end of the day it is what it is, and obviously there is no excuses. We are still in New York. We are still going to be able to draw new fans that are from out here to be able to come watch us and support us. Obviously, I'm kind of bummed, but super excited. I hear we are going to have a great turnout."