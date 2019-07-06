WNBA DFS: Alyssa Thomas and top picks for July 6 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 WNBA season rolls along on Saturday with one game as the two second-place teams in each conference go head-to-head. The Minnesota Lynx will visit the Connecticut Sun at 2 p.m. ET. The single-game slate will be responsible for tens of thousands of dollars changing hands in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings on Saturday. Sylvia Fowles and Jonquel Jones are two of the early MVP candidates in the WNBA and they'll be the two highest-priced options available on Saturday afternoon. But before you fill out your WNBA DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to check out the WNBA DFS picks from SportsLine DFS guru Jacob Gibbs first.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for July 6 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Odyssey Sims at $10,500 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings. Sims has been prolific this season and she's heating up of late, with four 20-point games in her last six contests. She's averaging 15.8 points and 5.4 assists per game and recently bested 50 points on DraftKings after posting 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals against the Indiana Fever on June 25. She's arguably the highest-upside player available on Saturday afternoon.

He's also rostering Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas at $11,000 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings. Thomas has a pair of double-doubles this season and in her second-to-last outing, she scored 28 points with six rebounds and three blocks against Dallas. Thomas has also had a steal in every game but one so far this year and averages 1.8 steals per game, so she's capable of multi-category contribution against the Lynx on Saturday.

Gibbs is also targeting another player with a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for her to return huge points on both sites, and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups from a data-driven DFS player who has never had a losing season, and find out.