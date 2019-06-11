WNBA DFS: Brittney Griner and top picks for June 11 FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The 2019 WNBA season continues on Tuesday with three evening matchups set to take place on June 11. The Washington Mystics travel to take on the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm will visit the Indiana Fever with both games starting at 7 p.m. ET. Then the Phoenix Mercury will play the Chicago Sky on the road in the final game of the night starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Sun, Mystics, Fever and Sky are the top four teams in the Eastern Conference and are backed by stars like Elena Delle Donne, Candice Dupree, Jonquel Jones and Diamond DeShields. So that should make for exciting action in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you fill out your WNBA DFS lineups for Tuesday night, be sure to check out the WNBA DFS picks for June 11 from SportsLine DFS expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for June 11.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on for Tuesday: Phoenix Mercury forward Brittney Griner at $8,000 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings. The former Baylor star was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft and she's lived up to the hype by leading the league in blocks in every season she has played in the WNBA and making five all-star teams.

This season, Griner is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and she's coming off a 26-point game against the Fever on Saturday. She has a solid matchup on Tuesday against a Sky squad that has given up the ninth-most points to Griner's position in DFS this season according to DraftKings.

He's also rostering Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Mitchell was originally cut by the Mercury after training camp due to salary-cap concerns. However, with Diana Taurasi and Camille Little dealing with back and foot injuries, respectively, Mitchell was re-signed last week.

Since, she has averaged 12.5 points and 3.5 assists per game while playing 25 minutes per night. As long as she's getting serious run with the first team, she's a great value at her current price.

