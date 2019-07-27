WNBA DFS: Elena Delle Donne and top picks for All-Star Game FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson were the leading vote-getters this year and drafted their own teams as the respective captains. However, the game has been making headlines with experimental rule changes, with the shot clock dropping from 24 seconds to 20 and hockey-style live substitutions (with restrictions) implemented. The 23 WNBA All-Stars will make up the player pool for WNBA DFS action on Saturday and there will be tens of thousands of dollars on the line in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on DraftKings. So before you make your WNBA DFS picks for the WNBA All-Star Game 2019, be sure to check out the WNBA DFS lineups from SportsLine daily fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA All-Star Game and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks.

One of the top WNBA DFS picks Gibbs is high on: Delle Donne at $8,200 on DraftKings. Delle Donne is making her sixth WNBA All-Star appearance and is captaining the squad for a second consecutive time since the WNBA went to the draft format. In 2015, Delle Donne scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in the All-Star Game and last season she was a stat-sheet stuffer with six points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal, so she has the potential to give multi-category contributions against the best players in the world on Saturday.

He's also rostering Sun forward Jonquel Jones at $7,800 on DraftKings. She's making her second appearance in a WNBA All-Star Game and back in 2017 when she made her first appearance she led the losing East squad with 24 points and nine rebounds that probably would have earned her MVP honors had her team managed a win. Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season to go along with a career-high 2.4 blocks per game and the 25-year-old should be a force down low even against the league's best on Saturday.

Gibbs is also targeting a value pick who could take over the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

