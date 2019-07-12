WNBA DFS: Jonquel Jones and top picks for July 12 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

Friday night will be a busy one in the WNBA as 10 of the league's 12 teams will be in action beginning with the Los Angeles Sparks visiting the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET. A deeper player pool means more opportunities to find value with tens of thousands of dollars on the line in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, this is still a star-driven league and stars like Brittney Griner, Tina Charles, Courtney Vandersloot, Alyssa Thomas and Sylvia Fowles are all in action and fetching top dollar. Filling out your WNBA DFS lineups on Friday night will be about striking the right balance and exploiting the best matchups. So before you make your WNBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the WNBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for July 12 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Jonquel Jones at $7,600 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Jones has seven double-doubles already this season and is averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while blocking 2.5 shots per contest. She's a multi-category contributor who can go off in any of those three categories in any given game.

She's had two 20-point games, a 22-rebound night and has blocked at least three shots in eight games. Against Phoenix on Friday night, Jones will be going up against a middle-of-the-road defensive team that is seventh in the league in DFS points allowed to forwards, so she is a must-start with huge potential.

He's also rostering Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims at $7,900 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings. In a league that is often dominated by post play, Sims is one of the rare guards who is proven that she can take over games this season in the WNBA. She's averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Sims has five 20-point games in her last eight appearances has also had five multi-steal games this season which has helped her turn in at least 30 points on DraftKings on five separate occasions. She's one of the best guard options available on a nightly basis in WNBA DFS and is a solid starting option on Friday.

