WNBA DFS: Liz Cambage and top picks for July 2 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 WNBA season is well underway and a two-game slate on Tuesday, July 2, puts some of the biggest names in the sport into advantageous matchups that can be capitalized in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces take on Diamond DeShields and the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET. In the later game, Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx will host Tiffany Hayes and the Atlanta Dream. All four of those headlining players will be popular picks for WNBA DFS lineups on Tuesday, but they're also among the most expensive, and affording them in WNBA DFS will require you to find value on the cheap elsewhere. That's why you'll want to check out the WNBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Jacob Gibbs before you set your rosters.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for July 2 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Liz Cambage at $7,800 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Cambage has scored in double-digits in every game that she has played so far this season and she's also averaging 7.2 rebounds per game for the season.

However, she's taken the next step in providing WNBA DFS value by blocking 12 shots in her last six games. She had a monstrous five-block night against Dallas late last month and then followed that up with three blocks against Seattle the same night as she posted a double-double.

He's also rostering Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. Collier has proven capable of enormous scoring outbursts, piling up 27 points in the opener against the Chicago Sky back in May and scoring 16 or more points in five other games this season.

But she's also a capable rebounder, a willing passer and a capable defender. Collier averages 5.3 rebounds per game, has dished out at least three assists on five occasions this year and averages an impressive 1.9 steals per game with four steals in two of her last three games. That ability to make multi-category contributions has made her one of the best WNBA DFS values of the season.

Gibbs is also targeting another player with a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for her to return huge points on both sites, and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups from a data-driven DFS player who has never had a losing season, and find out.