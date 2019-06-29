WNBA DFS: Liz Cambage and top picks for June 29 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The WNBA season continues with two games on Saturday and tens of thousands of dollars will be on the line in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. In an afternoon tilt, Alyssa Thomas and the league-leading Connecticut Sun will take on Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics that tips off at 2 p.m. ET. Then in the evening, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will take on Candace Dupree and the Indiana Fever at 10:30 p.m. ET. Those four stars are sure to be popular choices in WNBA DFS lineups on Saturday, but the optimal WNBA DFS strategy requires you to create a balanced roster that squeezes value out of cheaper options to afford that sort of star power. Which is why you'll want to check out the WNBA DFS picks from DFS expert Jacob Gibbs before you set your lineups.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for June 29 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Jonquel Jones at $8,300 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings.

Jones has been a force this season, averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game so far. She's also blocking 2.5 shots per game while averaging 1.1 steals per contest. Those multi-category contributions have helped her average 39.3 points per game on DraftKings and with six games with 40 or more points to her name, her upside makes her worth the lofty price.

He's also rostering Los Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage at $7,900 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings.

Cambage posted a season-high 18 points in her last game against the Sparks on Thursday and in the two games before that she also filled up the box score with a double-double against the Storm on Tuesday and an 11-point, 9-rebound, 6-assist and 5-block game against the Wings last Saturday.

For the season, she's now averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and she gets a solid matchup against a middle-of-the-road Fever defense on Saturday. Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in DraftKings points allowed to opponents.

Gibbs is also targeting another player with a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for her to return huge points on both sites, and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups from a data-driven DFS player who has never had a losing season, and find out.