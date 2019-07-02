WNBA DFS: Natasha Howard and top picks for July 3 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The New York Liberty will take on the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET in the lone WNBA game of the day for July 3, but a single-game slate isn't stopping FanDuel and DraftKings from putting tens of thousands of dollars on the line in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games. FanDuel is offering a $15,000 WNBA Give 'N' Go while DraftKings is running a $20,000 WNBA Showdown with $5,000 going to first place. With a small pool of players to choose from, choosing between stars like the Liberty's Kia Nurse or Storm's Jewell Boyd at guard could be the difference between winning and losing. So before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to check out the WNBA DFS picks from proven SportsLine DFS expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for July 3 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Natasha Howard at $10,000 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings. Howard is having a big year, averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. She's had six 20-point games so far this season and posted double-doubles on four occasions. She's the second-most expensive option of the day on Wednesday behind the Liberty's Tina Charles, but the Liberty give up the second-most DFS points to forwards in the WNBA.

He's also rostering Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Clark is shooting the ball extremely well of late, hitting 9-of-13 from the floor in her last two games and draining all four of her 3-point attempts in those contests. For the season, she's averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, but she brings 25-30 DFS point potential to the table at an extremely affordable price.

