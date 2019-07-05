WNBA DFS: Tina Charles and top picks for July 5 FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 WNBA season rolls on Friday evening with four games on the schedule. Fever vs. Wings gets the action underway at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a pair of 10 p.m. ET matchups -- Liberty vs. Mercury and Storm vs. Dream. The action concludes with a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff between the Aces and Mystics. With the larger slate, daily Fantasy sites are offering some big prizes for WNBA DFS tournaments such as the $40K Friday WNBA Crazy Crossover on FanDuel or the WNBA $50K Friday Frenzy on DraftKings. With big names such as Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Liz Cambage among the possible top WNBA DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal WNBA DFS lineups and advice from DFS guru Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for July 5 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA DFS picks Gibbs is high on for Friday: Cambage at $7,400 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. The Las Vegas forward is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, but she still comes at an affordable price for her matchup with the Mystics this evening, so you can confidently lock her in as a value pick.

Part of Gibbs' optimal WNBA DFS strategy for Friday includes targeting New York Liberty forward Tina Charles at $8,000 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings. She's coming off a huge game on Thursday where she scored 26 points and grabbed five rebounds in a win over the Storm.

Gibbs is also targeting another player with a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for her to return huge points on both sites, and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups from a data-driven DFS player who has never had a losing season, and find out.