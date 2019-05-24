WNBA DFS: Tina Charles and top picks for May 24 FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The 2019 WNBA season gets underway on Friday with Wings vs. Dream tipping the action off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Fever vs. Liberty at 8 p.m. ET. The two-game slate provides a strong start to the season for WNBA DFS players, with FanDuel hosting a $10K Friday WNBA Give n' Go and DraftKings putting $40K on the line for its Opening Tipoff tournament. Tina Charles, Candice Dupree and Jessica Breland are some of the most expensive options available for WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games. With a new season getting underway and roles changing in 2019, expert advice can go a long way in helping you on WNBA Opening Day 2019. Before finalizing any of your WNBA DFS lineups for Friday, see the top WNBA picks and advice from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs, given the incredible success he's had.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for May 24 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on for Friday: Charles at $8,100 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. Charles, a center for the Liberty, has been one of the most consistent players in league history, and she's coming off a strong 2018 campaign that included 19.7 points and seven rebounds per game. She'll open the 2019 WNBA season against the Fever, a team that finished dead last in the league with a 6-28 mark, so there should be plenty of opportunities for her to put up tournament-winning numbers and return value in this opener.

Part of Gibbs' WNBA DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Dream guard Tiffany Hayes at $6,600 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings. Hayes is coming off a huge 2018 campaign where she set a new career high with 17.2 points. A career 42.8 percent shooter from the field and a 32 percent 3-point shooter, Hayes has all the tools to get the season off to a hot start as Atlanta opens against Dallas.

Gibbs is also targeting another player with a dream matchup on WNBA Opening Night. The stars are aligning for her to return huge points on both sites, and she comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups from a data-driven DFS player who has never had a losing season, and find out.