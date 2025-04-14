The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place Monday, April 14, with UConn Huskies standout Paige Bueckers expected to be the No. 1 overall selection. Bueckers completed her storied college career with a championship this season and seems set to go to the Dallas Wings when the event officially gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. In fact, most sportsbooks have taken Bueckers' odds to go No. 1 off their boards. However, it's anyone's guess what happens after the Wings take Bueckers.

Here's a look at some of the top WNBA draft props ahead of Monday's event, with odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Dominique Malonga to be taken No. 2 overall (-550)



The 19-year-old center from France is the odds-on favorite to end up with the Seattle Storm, thanks in large part to Olivia Miles' decision to return to school. Malonga averaged 18.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, leading Lyon to the women's EuroCup semifinals, and is an imposing presence at 6'6". She's projected to go No. 2 overall in CBS Sports' Jack Maloney's mock draft, and the oddsmakers agree with his assessment.

Juste Jocyte to be taken No. 5 overall (+1400)

LSU standout Aneesah Morrow (-110) is the favorite to go in this spot to the expansion Golden State Valkyries, but Maloney is projecting the league's newest franchise to go with the Lithuanian star here and the potential payout is favorable enough to make this a prediction worth backing. Jocyte has been playing professional basketball since she was 14, and the rise of international stars in the NBA has opened the floodgates for foreign talent to make its mark in both leagues. The Golden State Valkyries might have to work out some scheduling conflicts, but the 19-year-old guard is a great building block for the team.

Aneesah Morrow Under 5.5 draft position (-160)

This could be a potential hedge for those who take Jocyte to go No. 5 overall as a longer shot, especially since Morrow is the favorite in that spot. She's not exactly short at 6'1", but could be considered undersized to be a true center in the WNBA. Morrow was a force at LSU, averaging 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Even though she's slotted at No. 7 in Maloney's mock draft, it's hard to see five teams passing up on her production even with the potential physical limitations.