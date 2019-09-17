WNBA Draft Lottery: New York Liberty win No. 1 overall pick in 2020 WNBA Draft
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the top pick next spring
Early on Tuesday evening, at halftime of Game 1 between the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks, the league held the lottery for the 2020 WNBA Draft. The lucky winners of the No. 1 overall pick were the New York Liberty. This is the first time in franchise history that they'll have the top pick in the draft.
Rounding out the top four of next year's draft are the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream.
Full Lottery results:
- New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream
With a 44.2 percent chance at the top pick, the Liberty had the best odds entering the lottery based on their 17-51 record over the past two seasons. Unlike the NBA, the WNBA uses an aggregate record of the past two seasons to determine lottery odds.
This was one of the biggest Draft Lotteries in recent memory, with Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu entering her senior season. The point guard would have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft but decided to return to school after her Ducks suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Final Four.
A versatile, all-around guard, Ionescu is already the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and won the Wooden Award last season. She is not only expected to be the No. 1 overall pick next spring, but a future star in the WNBA.
