The WNBA's plans to bring an expansion team to Portland have collapsed, according to The Oregonian. It's still unclear why the deal fell apart, though uncertainty about a practice facility for the team, which would have begun play in 2025, was among the main concerns.

Portland entrepreneur Kirk Brown was leading the push to bring a team to the city but did not respond to requests for comment from The Oregonian. His current and potential future involvement is not known at this time. Early in October multiple reports suggested that a new team coming to Portland was "close to a done deal." Even Oregon senator Ron Wyden issued a statement saying that he was "confident the scoreboard will end up with Portland winning that franchise."

Whether the two parties could eventually get negotiations back on track for the team, which will have an expansion fee of $50 million, remains to be seen. If not, the league will have to reopen their search.

On Oct. 5, the WNBA officially announced that an expansion team had been awarded to the Bay Area and will begin play in 2025. The yet-unnamed team, which will be owned by the Golden State Warriors and play in the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be the first new team to enter the league since the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

The expectation has always been that the league will add a second expansion team in the near future to give the league 14 teams starting in 2025. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged as much before Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals.

"The goal is to add a second one, or 14th team, by 2025," Engelbert said. "Not more for before '25 but obviously longer term. I've said my goal is to get this league you know additional teams and additional cities that we think would be great. We have a lot of cities interested, which is why we didn't announce the 14th team yet."

Later in her answer, Engelbert mentioned Denver, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Nashville and Portland. The latter appears to be out of the mix, as does Toronto, which had previously been thought to be a favorite. There figures to still be some interest from those other cities, though the league will not be thrilled about restarting the process.