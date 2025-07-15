The WNBA's Portland expansion franchise has had a rocky start to its existence, but as of Tuesday it officially has a name. In a callback to the city's first foray into the league, the expansion team will be known as the Fire. The Fire will begin play in 2026 as the WNBA's 15th franchise.

"As a city that has long championed women's sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage," Fire interim president Clare Hamill said. "We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women's basketball back to the Rose City, while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward."

Here is a look at the team's logos:

"This took some time and this was thoughtfully carried through – and we understood how sensitive it would be," Karina LeBlanc, executive vice president of strategic growth for RAJ Sports, told Oregon Public Radio. "I hope people come out and see the reason why we went with this and they understand it.

"There's a history here that we have to be stewards towards. And it's being stewards to the city, it's being stewards to the fan base, it's being stewards to the athletes."

The WNBA first arrived in the Rose City more than two decades ago, but did not last long. Despite some early excitement with 2001 Rookie of the Year Jackie Stiles, the first iteration of the Fire only played three seasons, 2000-02, before folding due to ownership issues.

In the months since Portland was awarded a new expansion franchise in September 2024, the new ownership group, RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and her brother Alex Bhathal, has faced some questions of its own. The organization has lagged far behind its counterpart, the Toronto Tempo, who will also begin play in 2026.

Bill Oram of The Oregonian reported last month that there has been "significant growing pains" and a "lack of connection between ownership and the city of Portland as well as women's basketball." That is at least in part because the Bhathals are based in Southern California.

Notably, the team's first president, Inky Son, left her position just months after being hired. Hamill, a former Nike executive, has taken the job on an interim basis. There is still no general manager in place with less than a year until the team is scheduled to take the floor for the first time.

For all of the chaos behind the scenes, there has been some good news in Portland. The franchise has already received over 10,000 season ticket deposits, and it's clear there's a significant fanbase ready to support the team. RAJ Sports also announced plans for a "first of its kind" dual performance center for both the Fire and the NWSL's Portland Thorns. They broke ground on the $150 million project in May.

The Fire will play at Moda Center, also home to the Trail Blazers. Details regarding the team's expansion draft and 2026 schedule will be released at a later date.