Thanks to household names like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others, the WNBA has turned into one of the most discussed sports leagues in the world. To keep up with this attention, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has embraced expanding the league with open arms.

By 2026, the WNBA will grow from 12 teams to 15 teams. First, in 2025, the Golden State Valkyries will be introduced to the league. Then, in 2026, the WNBA will return to Portland while also establishing its first international club in Toronto. But Engelbert is far from satisfied.

On more than one occasion, the commissioner expressed her desire to add a 16th franchise to the league by the 2028 season. Even though nothing is set in stone, several cities have already started to make bids to be the WNBA's next destination.

This prompted us at CBS Sports to sift through all potential contenders and highlight the three cities we think would be best suited for a WNBA franchise.

Philadelphia

If you live in the Pennsylvania tri-state area and you're sick of hearing about the 76ers proposed Center City arena, then just go ahead and skip to the next section.

If you're still here, you know exactly where this is going.

During her public meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in September, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker voiced support for the Sixers' move to downtown Philadelphia. She also openly stated she wants to see a WNBA team in Philadelphia, explaining that the Sixers' proposed move to Center City would make room for a potential WNBA franchise.

"We don't have a WNBA team here in the city of Philadelphia," Parker said. "Do any of y'all ever notice that? Y'all know y'all mayor don't like that."

There's no doubt Philadelphia is more than deserving of a WNBA franchise, and the support from the city's highest political office is encouraging. However, there are a few snags in Parker's plan that could end her quest for a professional women's basketball team.

For starters, if the Sixers do move downtown, the new 76 Place Arena wouldn't open to the public until 2031. This is three years after Engelbert's self-imposed expansion deadline of 2028.

Additionally, the 76 Place Arena plan is currently covered in controversy. As a result, the future of 76 Place hinges on a City Council vote in December. If the city decides to move forward without moving the arena, then it's likely the WNBA will find another destination for its 16th franchise.

Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (and Taylor Swift) have thrown K.C. back into America's mainstream. With that attention comes a lot of opportunities for the 29-year-old superstar quarterback.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were on board with the city's plan to bring basketball back to Kansas City.

"We want to get basketball to Kansas City in general and then WNBA. The success that they've had this last season and these last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer," Mahomes said in a comment to ESPN. "To try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City to this fanbase -- you see it if you talk about University of Kansas basketball, the Chiefs or whatever it is -- the city of Kansas City is going to come out and they're going to fill the stadium."

Pat isn't all talk, either. Mahomes already holds shares as a minority stakeholder for the MLB's Kansas City Royals and MLS's Sporting KC. He also helped bring the National Women's Soccer League to Kansas City with his minority ownership of the NWSL's KC Current. Putting together a plan to add a WNBA franchise to Mahomes' impressive ownership portfolio isn't out of the realm of possibility.

As far as infrastructure goes, Kansas City is more than capable of housing a WNBA team. If you need proof of concept, look no further than the Big 12 conference basketball tournaments. Since 2010, both the men's and women's Big 12 tournaments have been held at Kansas City's T-Mobile Arena. Thousands for fans fill from across 10 states fill downtown Kansas City to support their respective teams without any major hitches.

Also, I wouldn't worry about fan interest waning when it comes to a WNBA team. I mean, just look at the way Kansas City has gravitated to the KC Current. This year, fans flooded CPKC Stadium, making the Current the first NWSL team in NWSL history to sell out all of their home games.

Simply put: Kansas City is one of the best sports towns in the world.

So, it's hard to believe that the type of support K.C. shows all of its sports teams won't carry over to a WNBA franchise. Especially, when several past and present stars -- like Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and others -- have ties to the state of Missouri.

Houston

This might be a passion pick, but the WNBA kind of needs to return to Houston.

Like the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics, the Houston Comets were a staple franchise for the WNBA, and its absence from the league creates a hole fans can see and feel. From winning the inaugural championship in 1997 to building a dynasty that ran off a four-peat, the Comets helped the WNBA become what it is today.

And, in my opinion, returning to Houston with a team's original history and colors would give the WNBA its first historic franchise. A revamped Comets club could be marketed as a foundational WNBA franchise with a brand similar to the Yankees in the MLB, the Cowboys in the NFL and the Celtics/Lakers in the NBA.

Fortunately, I'm not the only person who feels this way. In September, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly started "active conversations" with the WNBA about bringing a team back to Houston. During the talks, he reportedly assured the WNBA that he would keep the Comets' original branding if his bid for a WNBA franchise was successful.

Now, with the idea of a Houston franchise in your mind, I want you to close your eyes and imagine Comets legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke sitting court side while the Houston hosts Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The lore literally writes itself.