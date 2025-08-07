Kaden Lopez, an 18-year-old at the center of alleged involvement in the latest sex toy situation, was arrested this week following Tuesday's Suns vs. Mercury game, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. This comes after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sounded off on X after she was nearly hit with an object during Tuesday night's Indiana vs. Los Angeles matchup.

Lopez was reportedly detained by Phoenix police inside PHX Arena after allegedly hitting another fan and his 9-year-old niece with a green sex toy. Lopez appeared in court Wednesday after he was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assault and public display of explicit sexual material.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the arrest to the New York Post and said the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will make the final decision on prosecution.

According to court documents viewed by Fox 10 Phoenix, Lopez hurled a sex toy from his seat after removing it from his sweater front pocket and was then seen leaving the arena. Court documents indicate that Lopez said it was a "stupid prank that was trending on social media" and regretted his decision.

This it the fourth known incident in the WNBA involving a sex toy this season, all coming over the last two weeks. On three previous occasions, the sex toys were tossed onto the court during games. This happened in Atlanta on July 29, Chicago on Aug. 1 and Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The WNBA's fan code of conduct states that guests who throw objects will be immediately ejected from the arena. Guests who do not adhere to the code of conduct "will be subject to penalty including but not limited to, ejection, without refund, revocation of their season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games."

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league," the WNBA said in a statement last week. "Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

The individual who began the troubling trend in Atlanta last month has been arrested, according to the WNBA.