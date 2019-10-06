WNBA Finals 2019: Complete series schedule, scores, postseason bracket, TV channels, live stream, dates, start times

The 2019 WNBA Finals are moving right along, and on Sunday the series will shift to Connecticut for Game 3 between the Sun and Mystics. Elena Delle Donne's status is still up in the air; she's listed as questionable due to a herniated disc in her back. Regardless of whether she plays or not, the Mystics will need to be at their best to keep up with the Sun, who are coming off a big win in Game 2 and have dominated at home, going 17-2 in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Mystics clinched their second straight trip to the Finals earlier this week with a Game 4 victory on the road over the Las Vegas Aces to win that series, 3-1. Awaiting them are the Connecticut Sun, who cruised through the semis with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Sparks to make it to the Finals for the first time since 2005. All season long, the Mystics and Sun were the two best teams. Now each squad will have a chance to claim the title.

The WNBA's unique playoff format featured single-elimination contests in both the first and second rounds. Conference affiliation is no longer relevant for the postseason, with the top eight teams making the playoffs regardless of conference. Teams seeded 5-8 begin played in the first round, while the third and fourth seed earned a bye to the second round. The top two seeds earned byes all the way to the semifinals. For a complete breakdown and explanation of the format, click here.

The 2019 WNBA Finals are set. WNBA

Here is everything you need to know about the WNBA postseason schedule, including how and when to watch the Finals on TV and live stream online.

*All times are Eastern

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Began Sunday, Sept. 29

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC | Streaming: WatchESPN

ABC | WatchESPN Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

Semifinals (best-of-five series) -- Began Tuesday, Sept. 17

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 1 Washington Mystics (Mystics win 3-1)

Game 1: Mystics 97, Aces 95

Game 2: Mystics 103, Aces 91

Game 3: Aces 92, Mystics 75

Game 4: Mystics 94, Aces 90

No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks vs. No. 2 Connecticut Sun (Sun win 3-0)

Game 1: Sun 84, Sparks 75

Game 2: Sun 94, Sparks 68

Game 3: Sun 78, Sparks 56

Second round (single-elimination) -- Sunday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Sparks 92, Seattle Storm 69

Las Vegas Aces 93, Chicago Sky 92

First round (single-elimination) -- Wednesday, Sept. 11