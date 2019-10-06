WNBA Finals 2019: Complete series schedule, scores, postseason bracket, TV channels, live stream, dates, start times
The Finals moves to Connecticut for Game 3 between the Sun and Mystics
The 2019 WNBA Finals are moving right along, and on Sunday the series will shift to Connecticut for Game 3 between the Sun and Mystics. Elena Delle Donne's status is still up in the air; she's listed as questionable due to a herniated disc in her back. Regardless of whether she plays or not, the Mystics will need to be at their best to keep up with the Sun, who are coming off a big win in Game 2 and have dominated at home, going 17-2 in the regular season and playoffs combined.
The Mystics clinched their second straight trip to the Finals earlier this week with a Game 4 victory on the road over the Las Vegas Aces to win that series, 3-1. Awaiting them are the Connecticut Sun, who cruised through the semis with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Sparks to make it to the Finals for the first time since 2005. All season long, the Mystics and Sun were the two best teams. Now each squad will have a chance to claim the title.
The WNBA's unique playoff format featured single-elimination contests in both the first and second rounds. Conference affiliation is no longer relevant for the postseason, with the top eight teams making the playoffs regardless of conference. Teams seeded 5-8 begin played in the first round, while the third and fourth seed earned a bye to the second round. The top two seeds earned byes all the way to the semifinals. For a complete breakdown and explanation of the format, click here.
Here is everything you need to know about the WNBA postseason schedule, including how and when to watch the Finals on TV and live stream online.
*All times are Eastern
Finals (best-of-five series) -- Began Sunday, Sept. 29
- Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86
- Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87
- Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
Semifinals (best-of-five series) -- Began Tuesday, Sept. 17
No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 1 Washington Mystics (Mystics win 3-1)
- Game 1: Mystics 97, Aces 95
- Game 2: Mystics 103, Aces 91
- Game 3: Aces 92, Mystics 75
- Game 4: Mystics 94, Aces 90
No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks vs. No. 2 Connecticut Sun (Sun win 3-0)
- Game 1: Sun 84, Sparks 75
- Game 2: Sun 94, Sparks 68
- Game 3: Sun 78, Sparks 56
Second round (single-elimination) -- Sunday, Sept. 15
- Los Angeles Sparks 92, Seattle Storm 69
- Las Vegas Aces 93, Chicago Sky 92
First round (single-elimination) -- Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Chicago Sky 105, Phoenix Mercury 76
- Seattle Storm 84, Minnesota Lynx 74
-
Delle Donne questionable for Game 3
Delle Donne left Game 2 after just a few minutes and did not return
-
Sparks fire GM Toler amid internal drama
Toler was the Sparks' general manager for 20 seasons, during which they won three championships
-
2019 WNBA Finals: Game 2 takeaways
Jones recorded the first 30-15 game in Finals history, finishing with 32 points and 18 rebounds
-
Delle Donne exit dooms Mystics in Game 2
Delle Donne exited after just three minutes, and the Mystics fell to the Sun
-
2019 WNBA Playoffs: Live stream info
The Sun bounced back from their Game 1 loss to defeat the Mystics in Game 2 and even the Finals...
-
How to watch: 2019 WNBA Finals
The Sun evened up the Finals at 1-1 with a big win in Game 2