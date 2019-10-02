WNBA Finals 2019: Elena Delle Donne leaves Game 2 with back spasms, is questionable to return

The Washington Mystics secured a big victory in Game 1 of the 2019 WNBA Finals, but Game 2 did not get off to a great start. Not only did the Connecticut Sun open up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but this season's MVP Elena Delle Donne left the game after just a few minutes. According to the Mystics, she is dealing with back spasms, and is questionable to return.

There was no obvious moment when she got injured, but with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter, Delle Donne checked out of the game and immediately made her way to the locker room. A short time later, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Delle Donne practiced sparingly on Monday due to a back injury.

Rowe's report from the broadcast:

I am told that they are working on her right now. We don't know exactly what's wrong with her, but I will tell you yesterday she did not practice much because of a back issue. She has had back issues in the past, and I believe that is probably what they're working on. I'll get a further update when we're certain.

It goes without saying that this is a huge problem for the Mystics. Delle Donne was the MVP this season, and is one of the most unstoppable offensive players the league has ever seen. In Game 1, she led the Mystics to victory with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and was the best player on the floor.

Emma Meesseman is a strong player in her own right, and can step right in to Delle Donne's place in the Mystics' starting unit. However, sliding Meesseman up greatly diminishes the Mystics' depth, and the injury also eliminates the "big" lineup they like to play with Delle Donne, Meesseman and LaToya Sanders.

It will be interesting to see how the Mystics respond to Delle Donne's absence -- however long it lasts.