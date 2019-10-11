WNBA Finals 2019: Mystics take WNBA title with Game 5 win over Sun; schedule, scores, start time, bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals went the distance, and late on Thursday night, the Washington Mystics captured their first title in franchise history with a dramatic 89-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5. Emma Meesseman went for 22 points off the bench to lead the Mystics, while Elena Delle Donne added 21 points of her own. Meesseman, who was fantastic all series long, was named Finals MVP.

Last month, the Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. Now they face the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.

Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they're battling for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Mystics win, 3-2

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Mystics 94, Sun 81

Game 4: Sun 90, Mystics 86

Game 5: Mystics 89, Sun 78

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals are set.

