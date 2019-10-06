WNBA Finals 2019: Mystics vs. Sun complete schedule, scores, TV channels, live stream, times, dates, prediction, pick

The 2019 WNBA Finals continue on Sunday afternoon with Game 3 between the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. After the Mystics won Game 1 rather easily, the Sun suddenly have all the momentum. They secured a big 99-87 road win in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1, and now Elena Delle Donne's status is in question for Game 3 due to a herniated disc in her back.

Washington is back in the Finals for the second straight season, and will be looking for redemption after getting swept by the Seattle Storm last time around. It took care of the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the semifinals, finishing off the series on the road on Tuesday night.

As for the Sun, they took care of business as quickly as possible, dispatching the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-game sweep that was far less competitive than everyone expected. They're back in the Finals for the first time since 2005.

Here's how to watch the games, along with some key storylines and our pick for the series.

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Began Sunday, Sept. 29

All times Eastern

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC | Streaming: WatchESPN

ABC | WatchESPN Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

*If necessary

Storylines

Sun: In each of the past two seasons they finished third in the league, but were upset in the single-elimination second round. This time around, they were determined to not let that happen and earned a top-two seed, which sent them straight to the semis. There, they made surprisingly easy work of the Sparks, cruising to a three-game sweep that included two wins by 20-plus points. Now they have a chance to win the first title in franchise history, but they'll have their work cut out for them against the Mystics.

Mystics: The Mystics got to the Finals for the first time in franchise history last season, but they never really had a chance due to Elena Delle Donne's knee injury. In an ironic twist, the Storm's title chances were wiped out due to injuries this season, and now it's the Mystics who are favored to take home their first title. They cruised through the regular season, setting a WNBA record with eight wins by 25-plus points thanks to MVP Delle Donne and a historic offense. But they had to battle in the semis against the Aces; will that test help or hurt them in the Finals?

Prediction

The Mystics have been the best team in the league all season, and there's no reason to doubt them now. Jonquel Jones and Co. are super talented, and will make this a great series, but the Mystics just have too much firepower.

Pick: Mystics in 5