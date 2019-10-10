WNBA Finals 2019 Mystics vs. Sun: How to live stream Game 5, TV channel, schedule, scores, start time, bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals have reached a winner-take-all Game 5, and by late Thursday night, there will be a brand new WNBA champion. Neither the Washington Mystics nor Connecticut Sun have ever won a title before, which only adds more drama to what should be a thrilling game. There's been thrilling comebacks, late drama, injuries to star players and plenty of big-time performances so far. What will Thursday night have in store?

Last month, the Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. Now they face the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.

Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they're battling for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Mystics 94, Sun 81

Game 4: Sun 90, Mystics 86

Game 5: Sun at Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals are set. WNBA

For full series results, schedules and scores from the 2019 WNBA playoffs, click here.