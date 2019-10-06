WNBA Finals 2019: Mystics vs. Sun live stream, TV channel, watch online, schedule, scores, dates, times, bracket
The Finals continue with a pivotal Game 3 on Sunday
The 2019 WNBA Finals continue on Sunday afternoon with a pivotal Game 3 in Connecticut. After tying the series up at 1-1 with a big win on the road in Game 2, the Sun will return home where they've been dominant this season; between the regular season and playoffs, they're 17-2 at Mohegan Sun. The Mystics, meanwhile, may be without their best player and the league's MVP, Elena Delle Donne. She's listed as questionable due to a herniated disc in her back, which forced her to miss most of Game 2.
Last week, the Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. Now they face the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.
Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they're battling for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.
Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.
*All times Eastern
Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29
- Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86
- Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87
- Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN
2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket
For full series results, schedules and scores from the 2019 WNBA playoffs, click here.
How to watch: 2019 WNBA Finals
The Sun evened up the Finals at 1-1 with a big win in Game 2, and now things will shift to...
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The Finals moves to Connecticut for Game 3 between the Sun and Mystics
Delle Donne questionable for Game 3
Delle Donne left Game 2 after just a few minutes and did not return
Sparks fire GM Toler amid internal drama
Toler was the Sparks' general manager for 20 seasons, during which they won three championships
2019 WNBA Finals: Game 2 takeaways
Jones recorded the first 30-15 game in Finals history, finishing with 32 points and 18 rebounds
Delle Donne exit dooms Mystics in Game 2
Delle Donne exited after just three minutes, and the Mystics fell to the Sun