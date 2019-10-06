WNBA Finals 2019: Mystics vs. Sun live stream, TV channel, watch online, schedule, scores, dates, times, bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals continue on Sunday afternoon with a pivotal Game 3 in Connecticut. After tying the series up at 1-1 with a big win on the road in Game 2, the Sun will return home where they've been dominant this season; between the regular season and playoffs, they're 17-2 at Mohegan Sun. The Mystics, meanwhile, may be without their best player and the league's MVP, Elena Delle Donne. She's listed as questionable due to a herniated disc in her back, which forced her to miss most of Game 2.

Last week, the Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. Now they face the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.

Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they're battling for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

*All times Eastern

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals are set. WNBA

