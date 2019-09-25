WNBA Finals 2019: Ranking the 10 best players on the Mystics and Sun, from Elena Delle Donne to Shekinna Stricklen

All season long, the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun separated themselves as the two best teams in the WNBA. But only one can be crowned champion, and they'll play for that honor in the 2019 WNBA Finals, which get underway on Sunday afternoon in D.C.

The Mystics are back in the Finals for the second straight season, and out for redemption after getting swept by the Seattle Storm last time. Meanwhile, the Sun have made it to the Finals for the first time since way back in 2005, before any player in this series was even in the league. But while they've both been to this stage before, neither team has been able to claim the title. For one of them, their drought will end in the next two weeks.

Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 10 best players who will be taking the court in this series.

1. Elena Delle Donne -- Mystics

There were a lot of stars missing out this season, but Delle Donne was healthy and reminded everyone why she's one of the best players in the league. En route to her second MVP Award, she put together the first 50/40/90 season in WNBA history, and helped the Mystics build a historic offense. She's so skilled and crafty on offense that even when you do play good defense she's still likely to score anyway.

2. Jonquel Jones -- Sun

Back in the starting lineup after Chiney Ogwumike's departure, Jones put together a near-MVP season, finishing third in the voting behind Delle Donne and Brittney Griner. Though her efficiency slipped a bit with a bigger role, she's still a dominant two-way player. She's versatile on offense, led the league in rebounding and is one of the best shot blockers around.

3. Alyssa Thomas -- Sun

Thomas is known as a bully throughout the league, though there are, of course, differing opinions on whether that's good or not. The Sun and head coach Curt Miller love her physicality, especially on the defensive end where she's one of the best in the league. On offense, she powers the Sun's attack as a point-forward, despite the fact that she can barely lift her arms above her head due to two torn labrums.

4. Emma Meesseman -- Mystics

Now that Kristi Toliver is healthy, Meesseman has been moved back to her bench role as a super-sub, but she's always on the floor to close games, so we'll include her on this list. Like her front court teammate Delle Donne, she's a highly efficient scorer, and would have also joined the 50/40/90 club if she hadn't missed time to play in EuroBasket for Belgium. An underrated passer as well, Meesseman is vital to the Mystics' high-powered offense, as the Aces found out in the semis.

5. Jasmine Thomas -- Sun

Even at 29 years old, Thomas is the oldest player on this Sun team, and offers a steadying presence. Though she's not usually a huge scorer, she's a solid 3-point shooter and keeps their offense running smoothly; during the regular season, their offensive rating was 12 points higher with her on the floor than when she sat.

6. Courtney Williams -- Sun

Williams is an electric scorer, and when she's got it going it's almost impossible to slow her down, as the Sparks found out during the semis. As athletic as she is, she can get her pull-up jumper off whenever she wants, and is a dynamite rebounder for a guard. She can get overeager at times, which is a problem when her shot isn't hitting, but few can change a game like she can.

7. Kristi Toliver -- Mystics

A healthier Toliver would be higher on this list, but she isn't quite her usual self after missing over a month with a knee injury. Without her typical burst and lift on her jumper, she isn't as dangerous on the perimeter. Still, she's one of the best shooters the game has ever seen, and has a long track record of coming up with big shots in the clutch. The four days off before Game 1 should help her more than anyone.

8. LaToya Sanders -- Mystics

Sanders is often overlooked because she's not a big scorer and this Mystics team is all about offense. However, as their best interior defender, she's vital to what they do on that end of the floor. Even at just 6-foot-2, she's able to make life extremely difficult for opposing post players. Plus, if you decide to leave her wide open to send help at one of the Mystics' other offensive stars, she's more than capable of hitting mid-range jumpers.

9. Ariel Atkins -- Mystics

Much like Sanders, Atkins flies under the radar because she does her best work on the defensive end. As the Mystics' best perimeter defender, she has her work cut out for her every single night guarding some of the league's best scorers, and acquits herself well despite being in just her second year in the league. When she sat this season, the Mystics' defense fell off a cliff.

10. Shekinna Stricklen -- Sun

Stricklen is often the forgotten member of this talented Sun starting lineup that has been together for every single game this season, but she's a big part of what they do. The Three-Point Contest champion at All-Star Weekend, she's one of the best shooters in the league and creates a lot of spacing for their offense, which is much better when she's on the floor.