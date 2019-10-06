WNBA Finals 2019: Sun vs. Mystics series schedule, scores, postseason bracket, TV channels, live stream, start times
The Mystics went on a road and picked up a huge win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Finals
The 2019 WNBA Finals are moving right along, and on Sunday the series moved to Connecticut for a pivotal Game 3. It didn't take long for the Mystics to take control on the road, and they cruised to a 94-81 win over the Sun to take a 2-1 series lead. With a win in Game 4 on Tuesday night, they can capture their first title in franchise history. Elena Delle Donne was questionable to play heading into the game due to a back injury, but she fought through the pain to put up 13 points and six rebounds. The rest of the Mystics also showed up, combining for 16 3-pointers to blow away the Sun.
The Mystics clinched their second straight trip to the Finals earlier this week with a Game 4 victory on the road over the Las Vegas Aces to win that series, 3-1. Awaiting them are the Connecticut Sun, who cruised through the semis with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Sparks to make it to the Finals for the first time since 2005. All season long, the Mystics and Sun were the two best teams. Now each squad will have a chance to claim the title.
The WNBA's unique playoff format featured single-elimination contests in both the first and second rounds. Conference affiliation is no longer relevant for the postseason, with the top eight teams making the playoffs regardless of conference. Teams seeded 5-8 begin played in the first round, while the third and fourth seed earned a bye to the second round. The top two seeds earned byes all the way to the semifinals. For a complete breakdown and explanation of the format, click here.
Here is everything you need to know about the WNBA postseason schedule, including how and when to watch the Finals on TV and live stream online.
*All times are Eastern
Finals (best-of-five series) -- Began Sunday, Sept. 29
- Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86
- Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87
- Game 3: Mystics 94, Sun 81
- Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
Semifinals (best-of-five series) -- Began Tuesday, Sept. 17
No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 1 Washington Mystics (Mystics win 3-1)
- Game 1: Mystics 97, Aces 95
- Game 2: Mystics 103, Aces 91
- Game 3: Aces 92, Mystics 75
- Game 4: Mystics 94, Aces 90
No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks vs. No. 2 Connecticut Sun (Sun win 3-0)
- Game 1: Sun 84, Sparks 75
- Game 2: Sun 94, Sparks 68
- Game 3: Sun 78, Sparks 56
Second round (single-elimination) -- Sunday, Sept. 15
- Los Angeles Sparks 92, Seattle Storm 69
- Las Vegas Aces 93, Chicago Sky 92
First round (single-elimination) -- Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Chicago Sky 105, Phoenix Mercury 76
- Seattle Storm 84, Minnesota Lynx 74
