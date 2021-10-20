The Chicago Sky are still riding high after claiming the franchise's first WNBA championship. The Sky knocked off the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4, bringing the city of Chicago its first-ever WNBA title. Hometown hero Candace Parker led the way for the Sky, posting a double-double in the closeout game with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Parker, who spent 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, grew up in the suburb of Naperville, Ill., and was an intricate part in Chicago's WNBA triumph. You can get Chicago Sky championship gear here.

Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP, was in tears after winning the title, rushing over to hug her family immediately after the buzzer sounded. "Everything that this team went through this entire year prepared us for this," Parker said. "It feels amazing," Parker said when asked about playing in front of her friends and family. "My high school coach is here … It's just amazing how Chicago supports, I mean we're champions for life."

The Sky's first-ever WNBA championship has brought a buzz throughout the Windy City. In fact, Fanatics said the Chicago Sky have already sold more merchandise since the team won its WNBA title earlier this week than any previous WNBA champion has sold in the first 30 days combined after a clinch. Among the top-selling items so far are a Nike Championship T-shirt, Fanatics women's Championship T-shirt and a Fanatics orange Championship hoodie. See the full selection here.

